Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Trends and Demand Analysis Till 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market offers a diverse array of testing platforms and methodologies tailored to the specific requirements of drug discovery, toxicity screening, and regulatory safety assessment. These include high-throughput screening assays, microelectrode array (MEA) systems, patch clamp technologies, impedance-based assays, and fluorescence imaging techniques. By leveraging human-relevant cardiac models and sophisticated analytical tools, researchers and drug developers can identify potential cardiotoxic liabilities early in the drug development process, thereby reducing the risk of adverse cardiac effects in clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance.

Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 166.5 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing market are- Creative Bioarray, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hemogenix Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Devices, LLC., Evotec, Miltenyi Biotec, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Axol Bioscience Ltd., Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc., Eurofins Discovery, and emka TECHNOLOGIES.

Key Drivers of the Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market:

Need for Early Cardiotoxicity Detection: With growing concerns over drug-induced cardiotoxicity and its impact on patient safety and drug attrition rates, there is an increasing demand for robust in-vitro testing platforms capable of detecting cardiotoxic effects at early stages of drug development. Multiparametric assays provide valuable insights into the mechanisms of cardiotoxicity and enable the identification of potential safety issues prior to clinical trials, thereby enhancing drug candidate selection and optimization. Advancements in Cardiac Cell Models: The development of advanced cardiac cell models, such as induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) and three-dimensional (3D) cardiac tissue constructs, has revolutionized in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing. These models recapitulate key aspects of human cardiac physiology, including cellular structure, electrical activity, and contractile function, making them valuable tools for predicting drug-induced cardiotoxicity and assessing cardiac safety profiles. Regulatory Emphasis on Cardiac Safety Assessment: Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), place significant emphasis on the evaluation of cardiac safety during drug development and regulatory review processes. The implementation of guidelines, such as the FDA’s Comprehensive in-vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) initiative, underscores the importance of incorporating advanced in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing strategies into preclinical safety assessment protocols. Increasing Drug Discovery Activities: The rising number of drug discovery programs, particularly in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular medicine, and central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics, drives the demand for in-vitro cardiotoxicity testing services and platforms. Pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic research institutions utilize multiparametric assays to evaluate the cardiac safety profiles of drug candidates and mitigate the risk of cardiotoxic adverse events in clinical trials and post-market surveillance.

Recent Developments in the Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market:

Integration of Advanced Analytical Techniques: Recent developments in the Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market involve the integration of advanced analytical techniques, such as mass spectrometry, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, to elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying drug-induced cardiotoxicity. These omics-based approaches provide valuable mechanistic insights and biomarker signatures associated with cardiac injury, facilitating early detection and characterization of cardiotoxic effects. Emergence of Organ-on-Chip Technologies: Organ-on-chip technologies, including cardiac-on-chip platforms and microfluidic organ models, offer physiologically relevant and dynamic systems for studying drug-induced cardiotoxicity in vitro. These microengineered platforms mimic the multicellular architecture, perfusion dynamics, and physiological microenvironment of human cardiac tissue, enabling real-time monitoring of drug responses and prediction of cardiac safety profiles with high fidelity. Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: The application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to in-vitro cardiotoxicity data enables predictive modeling, risk assessment, and decision support in drug safety evaluation. AI-driven approaches analyze large-scale datasets generated from multiparametric assays and identify complex relationships between drug exposure, cellular responses, and cardiotoxic outcomes, facilitating the prediction of drug-induced arrhythmias and adverse cardiac events. Commercialization of Preclinical Testing Services: Several companies specializing in preclinical drug testing services offer multiparametric in-vitro cardiotoxicity screening as part of their portfolio. These service providers utilize state-of-the-art technologies, validated assays, and expertise in cardiac physiology to assist pharmaceutical companies in evaluating the cardiac safety profiles of drug candidates, accelerating the drug development process and minimizing regulatory risks.

Market Segmentation –

Type of Assay Calcium Transient Assay Cardiac Marker Detection hERG Assay Multi-ion Channel Assay Others

End-user Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Others



