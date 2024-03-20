China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Leading Competitors, Regional Trends and Growth Outlook by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is characterized by a growing demand for life-saving therapies and an expanding range of available products. Plasma protein therapeutics include immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, albumin, and other specialized proteins used to treat hemophilia, immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and critical care conditions. The market encompasses plasma collection centers, fractionation facilities, biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and distribution networks involved in the supply chain.

China Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global China Plasma Protein Therapeutics market are- Biognosys AG, Biotest AG, Taibang Biological Group, CSL Behring (CSL), Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Shanghai RAAS

Key Drivers of the China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market:

Rising Disease Burden and Healthcare Demand: The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute medical conditions, coupled with a growing aging population and changing disease patterns, drives the demand for plasma protein therapeutics in China. The rising incidence of hemophilia, immune deficiencies, neurological disorders, and critical care conditions fuels market growth and drives investment in plasma fractionation and biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. Improving Healthcare Infrastructure: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical facilities, and specialty clinics support the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex medical conditions requiring plasma protein therapies. Expansion of hospital networks, adoption of advanced medical technologies, and improvements in healthcare delivery systems enhance patient access to plasma protein therapeutics across urban and rural areas in China. Government Support and Regulatory Framework: Government initiatives, regulatory reforms, and policy measures support the development, manufacturing, and distribution of plasma protein therapeutics in China. Regulatory agencies establish quality standards, licensing requirements, and pharmacovigilance guidelines to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of plasma-derived and recombinant protein products, fostering market growth and public confidence. Increasing Awareness and Patient Advocacy: Heightened awareness campaigns, patient advocacy efforts, and educational initiatives raise awareness about rare diseases, genetic disorders, and immune deficiencies requiring plasma protein therapies. Patient advocacy organizations, support groups, and online communities provide resources, information, and peer support to patients and caregivers, driving demand for specialized treatments and expanding the patient pool for plasma protein therapeutics.

Recent Developments in the China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market:

Expansion of Plasma Collection and Fractionation Capacity: Investment in plasma collection centers, fractionation facilities, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity expands the domestic production of plasma protein therapeutics in China. Strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and technology transfers facilitate knowledge transfer, capacity building, and localization of plasma fractionation processes to meet domestic demand and reduce reliance on imported products. Introduction of Novel Therapies and Biosimilars: Biopharmaceutical companies introduce novel plasma protein therapies and biosimilar products to the China market, offering alternative treatment options and improving affordability and access for patients. Biosimilar versions of immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and other plasma-derived proteins undergo regulatory approval and market entry, providing cost-effective alternatives to originator products. Market Consolidation and Vertical Integration: Vertical integration and consolidation among plasma fractionators, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and distribution partners streamline the supply chain, optimize resource allocation, and enhance operational efficiency in the China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances enable companies to strengthen their market position, expand product portfolios, and capitalize on synergies across the value chain. Regulatory Reforms and Market Access Initiatives: Regulatory reforms aimed at expediting drug approvals, streamlining market access pathways, and enhancing post-marketing surveillance support market growth and innovation in the China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market. Regulatory agencies collaborate with industry stakeholders to develop guidelines, standards, and policies conducive to the development and commercialization of safe and effective plasma protein therapies.

Market Segmentation –

Product Type Albumins Immunoglobulins Coagulation Factors C1-esterase Inhibitors Others

Therapeutic Area Immunology Neurology Hematology Pulmonology Others



