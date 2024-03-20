COVID-19 Therapeutics Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID-19 Therapeutics Market comprises pharmaceuticals, biologics, and other therapeutic interventions aimed at managing the symptoms and complications of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Treatment strategies target various aspects of the disease, including viral replication, inflammatory response, and respiratory distress, with the goal of reducing morbidity, mortality, and transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 16.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of -8.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global COVID-19 Therapeutics market are- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. GSK plc. Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and AstraZeneca.

Key Drivers of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Market:

Urgent Global Need: The urgent global need for effective COVID-19 treatments drives rapid research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic interventions. The severity of the pandemic and its significant impact on public health systems worldwide underscore the critical importance of developing safe and efficacious therapeutics. Diversity of Treatment Approaches: The COVID-19 Therapeutics Market benefits from a diverse range of treatment approaches targeting different stages of the disease. Antiviral drugs inhibit viral replication, immunomodulators dampen excessive immune responses, and supportive care measures alleviate respiratory distress and organ dysfunction, enabling a comprehensive approach to patient management. Clinical Trials and Research Collaborations: Extensive clinical trials and research collaborations across academia, industry, and government agencies accelerate the development and evaluation of COVID-19 therapeutics. Collaborative efforts facilitate data sharing, standardization of treatment protocols, and the identification of promising drug candidates, driving innovation in the market. Regulatory Expedited Pathways: Regulatory agencies worldwide implement expedited pathways and emergency use authorizations to expedite the approval and access to COVID-19 therapeutics. Flexible regulatory frameworks facilitate rapid clinical development, regulatory review, and market authorization, enabling timely access to novel treatments for patients in need.

Recent Developments in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Market:

Antiviral Drugs: Several antiviral drugs, including remdesivir, molnupiravir, and Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir), have received emergency use authorization or conditional approval for the treatment of COVID-19. These drugs inhibit viral replication and have demonstrated efficacy in reducing hospitalization and disease progression in clinical trials. Monoclonal Antibodies: Monoclonal antibody therapies, such as bamlanivimab, casirivimab/imdevimab, and sotrovimab, target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and neutralize the virus, reducing viral load and the risk of severe disease. Monoclonal antibodies are used for post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Immunomodulators: Immunomodulatory agents, including corticosteroids (e.g., dexamethasone) and interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors (e.g., tocilizumab), modulate the immune response and attenuate cytokine-mediated inflammation in severe COVID-19. These drugs reduce the risk of respiratory failure, systemic inflammation, and mortality in critically ill patients. Convalescent Plasma: Convalescent plasma therapy involves the transfusion of plasma derived from recovered COVID-19 patients, containing neutralizing antibodies against the virus. Convalescent plasma is used as an adjunctive therapy to boost immunity and mitigate disease severity in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Corticosteroids Anti-viral Monoclonal Antibodies Kinase Inhibitors Others (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Convalescent Plasma, Others)

Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in COVID-19 Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global COVID-19 Therapeutics industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

