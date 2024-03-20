Aerial Work Platform Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Analysis Growth Trends by 2031

Posted on 2024-03-20 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Aerial work platforms, also known as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) or cherry pickers, are crucial equipment for reaching elevated workspaces. They find application in construction, maintenance, logistics, and various other sectors. The global AWP market was valued at around USD 17.46 billion in 2022.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55863

Market Size and Growth

Experts predict the AWP market to register a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.0% to 8.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031), reaching a valuation of USD 37.61 billion by 2031.

Market Segmentation

The AWP market can be segmented based on various factors:

  • Service Type: Ownership, Rental
  • Sourcing Type: New, Used
  • Application: Construction & Maintenance, Telecommunication & Utility, Others (Aviation, Events)
  • Industry Vertical: Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant market share throughout the forecast period due to strong growth in construction and telecommunication sectors [2]. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure investments.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

  • Increasing construction activities globally
  • Growing focus on safety standards in workplaces
  • Rising demand for maintenance and repair services in various industries
  • Development of electric and hybrid AWPs for reduced emissions

Challenges:

  • Stringent safety regulations and rising compliance costs
  • High initial investment for AWPs
  • Skilled labor shortage for operating AWPs

Market Trends

  • Rising adoption of electric and hybrid AWPs for environmental sustainability
  • Integration of advanced technologies like telematics and IoT for improved efficiency and safety
  • Increasing focus on rental models for AWPs due to lower upfront costs
  • Growing demand for compact and versatile AWPs for confined spaces

Future Outlook

The AWP market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing urbanization, growing investments in infrastructure development, and rising safety concerns in workplaces. Technological advancements and the adoption of eco-friendly models are expected to further propel market expansion.

Key Market Study Points

  • Growth prospects of different AWP types (boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc.)
  • Impact of regional regulations on the AWP market
  • The role of rental models in driving AWP adoption
  • Emerging applications of AWPs in various industries

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the AWP market include JLG Industries, Genie (Terex Corporation), Haulotte Group, Zoomlion, Oshkosh Corporation, Aichi Corporation, Niftylift, and Manitou Group. These companies are constantly innovating to develop new models and cater to diverse customer needs.

Recent Developments

  • Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and compact AWPs for better maneuverability in congested work areas.
  • Increased adoption of telematics and data analytics platforms for real-time monitoring of AWP performance and fleet management.

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55863&ltype=S

Related Trending Reports:

Slip Ring Market- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slip-ring-market-to-reach-us-1-1-bn-by-2030–rising-government-initiatives-to-promote-use-of-green-technology-fuel-sales-opportunities-notes-tmr-301399691.html

Vibrating Conveyor Market – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibrating-conveyor-market-to-witness-substantial-growth-due-to-extensive-requirement-in-covid-19-vaccine-packaging-procedure-says-tmr-301400830.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitterBlogYouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution