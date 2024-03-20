Analyzing the Key Raw Materials in the Adhesive Tapes Industry

Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book – Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, Building & Construction Tapes, Unidirectional Tapes, Automotive Adhesive Tapes and UV Tapes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Adhesive Tapes Industry was estimated at USD 72.20 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Unidirectional Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global unidirectional tapes market size was valued at USD 236.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growing requirement for lightweight components in the automotive and aerospace industries is likely to fuel demand for unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising use of lightweight components across several manufacturing industries is expected to contribute to market growth. The increased use of unidirectional tapes in high-end automobiles and e-vehicles is predicted to boost their adoption in the automotive sector. The usage of a product in a car is helpful to reduce its weight, which further improves its economy and speed. Their use in e-vehicles helps to extend the range of vehicles on a single charge. Several governments, like India, Australia, and Canada, are launching steps to promote the use of e-vehicles, which will boost the need for unidirectional tapes.

The U.S. is expecting a positive trend over the forecast period as the country is witnessing investments in various automotive and aerospace industries. Major manufacturers operating in the country including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Chevrolet, Tesla, Inc., and others have set up their manufacturing plants in the U.S. owing to the rise in demand. In addition, growing demand for lightweight vehicles coupled with ascending trends for electric vehicles in the country is expected to raise production and, thereby, is likely to have a positive impact on the market.

Manufacturers are adopting technologies such as automated tape laying, advanced fiber placement, and spread tow technology for refining, fastening, and controlling the manufacturing process of unidirectional fibers. Production of these fibers as well as its qualities are regulated as per standards set by the International Organization of Standards (ISO) and American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM).

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size was estimated at USD 3.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Rapid replacement of nut bolt fasteners to reduce vehicle weight and improve aesthetics is expected to drive the tapes market over the forecast period. The market is likely to witness a growing demand from aftermarket sales as vehicle modifications and performance enhancements are considerably upscaling. Asian economies including Japan, South Korea, China, and India are anticipated to hold the majority of the electric vehicle production shares in the upcoming period. This is supported by a robust manufacturing industry, resource availability, skilled & low labor cost, and the presence of prominent automakers in the region. Technological developments by major automobile manufacturers in Europe and North America are expected to provide momentum to the market.

The market for automotive adhesive tapes is anticipated to grow at a strong growth rate predicted over the projection period, owing to the economic recovery in most emerging countries. The frequent suspension of public transportation, along with the virus’s highly infectious nature, fueled demand for passenger automobiles, driving the demand for automotive adhesive tape products. However, unexpected circumstances resulting from the pandemic’s third and subsequent waves are reflecting a gloomy picture.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Adhesive Tapes industry are:

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

LINTEC Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

