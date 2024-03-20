RAS-acting Agents Market Analysis, Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The RAS-acting Agents Market includes pharmaceuticals targeting the renin-angiotensin system (RAS), a crucial regulatory pathway involved in blood pressure regulation, fluid balance, and cardiovascular homeostasis. RAS-acting agents modulate the activity of components within this system, such as renin, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), angiotensin II receptors, and aldosterone, to achieve therapeutic effects. These medications are widely used in the management of hypertension, heart failure, diabetic nephropathy, and other cardiovascular and renal conditions.

RAS-acting Agents market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 13.4 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global RAS-acting Agents market are- Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Johnson & Johnson

Market Drivers:

High Prevalence of Hypertension: Hypertension, a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, affects a significant portion of the global population. RAS-acting agents, including ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and direct renin inhibitors, are commonly prescribed as first-line therapy for hypertension, driving market demand. Renoprotective Effects: RAS-acting agents have renoprotective properties and are recommended for the management of diabetic nephropathy and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By reducing intraglomerular pressure, inhibiting proteinuria, and attenuating renal fibrosis, these medications slow the progression of kidney disease and preserve renal function. Cardioprotective Benefits: In addition to blood pressure control, RAS-acting agents offer cardioprotective benefits in patients with heart failure, post-myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular conditions. These medications improve ventricular remodeling, reduce myocardial workload, and decrease the risk of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure exacerbations and cardiovascular mortality. Clinical Guidelines: Clinical practice guidelines recommend the use of RAS-acting agents in various cardiovascular and renal conditions based on their proven efficacy and safety profiles. Guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations for treatment initiation, dosing, and monitoring, influencing prescribing patterns and market dynamics.

Recent Developments:

Novel Drug Formulations: Pharmaceutical companies are developing novel formulations and delivery systems for RAS-acting agents to improve efficacy, tolerability, and patient adherence. Extended-release formulations, combination therapies, and fixed-dose combinations with complementary agents are being explored to optimize treatment outcomes. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Advances in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine are guiding the selection of RAS-acting agents based on individual patient characteristics, genetic profiles, and comorbidities. Genetic testing and biomarker analysis help identify patients who are most likely to benefit from specific medications and tailor treatment strategies accordingly. Real-world Evidence Studies: Real-world evidence studies provide insights into the effectiveness and safety of RAS-acting agents in routine clinical practice. These studies complement data from randomized controlled trials and help inform treatment decisions, guideline updates, and healthcare policies. Renin Inhibition: The development of direct renin inhibitors represents a newer class of RAS-acting agents with potential advantages over ACE inhibitors and ARBs. These agents target renin directly, interrupting the RAS cascade at an earlier step and offering an alternative treatment option for hypertension and related conditions.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Renin Inhibitors Aldosterone Antagonists Others (diuretics)

Indication Hypertension Heart Failure Chronic Kidney Disease Diabetic Nephropathy Coronary Artery Disease

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in RAS-acting Agents Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the RAS-acting Agents Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global RAS-acting Agents industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

