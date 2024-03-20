Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.2%, surpassing a market share of US$ 7.52 Billion By 2033

Between 2023 and 2033, the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry is projected to grow at a consistent compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. The market, which is projected to be valued at US$ 3.75 billion in 2023, is expected to surpass a market share of US$ 7.52 billion by 2033.

Expanding the pharmaceutical industry and the higher penetration of digital technology and AI integration are transforming the market. Furthermore, the research and development procedure and the expansion of drug discovery vendors in emerging economies like China and India fuel the market growth.

A massive portion of the research around small and large drug molecules (80%) is outsourced through pharma giants. This is due to the cheaper costs, easy workflow, increased workforce, and enhanced quality.

The transformed drug industry with synergistic drugs and advanced anti-infection drugs is also shaping the market dynamics. At the same time, virus outbreaks such as Ebola and Coronavirus are increasing the market’s consumer base.

Government policies integrate their medical policies, allowing pharma giants to collaborate and build the advanced drug discovery space. Thus, the demand for outsourced drug delivery services is in high demand.

The surge in respiratory patients with issues like tuberculosis, bronchitis, etc., also consumes a big chunk of the market. These conditions have increased lately due to the post-corona impacts.

Request a Sample PDF of this Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16937

Key Points

The United States market leads the drug discovery outsourcing market in terms of market share in North America. The growth in the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare research budget, growing pharmaceutical companies, and strong bilateral business ties. The North American region held a substantial share of 35.5% in 2022.

The United Kingdom drug discovery outsourcing market is another significant market from the European region. The market in the United Kingdom is owed by the technological integration and AI-enabled drug discovery programs that promote cruelty-less procedures.

The Japan drug discovery outsourcing market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region leads the market in terms of CAGR. The Japanese market expands based on increasing chronic diseases in the region and the higher geriatric population.

By workflow type, the lead identification & candidate optimization segment held 32.3% in 2022. This is due to the enhanced selectivity and fewer side effects.

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on delivering solutions that are easily flexible, affordable, and of high quality. Key competitors merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Have a Conversation with the Analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16937

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry Key Players

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

EVOTEC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

GenScript

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River

WuXi AppTec

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

Oncodesign

Jubilant Biosys

DiscoverX Corp.

QIAGEN

Eurofins SE

Syngene International Limited

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Domainex Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry

Syngene International Limited has added the SynVent integrated drug discovery option, a fully integrated therapeutic discovery and development process. It is likely to deliver a more effective and efficient target validation method.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd has signed a pact with EQRx, a biotechnology company, for the discovery, development, and commercialization.

Click here today to buy your full report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16937

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry Segmentation

Workflow Outlook:

Target Identification & Screening

Target Validation & Functional Informatics

Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization

Preclinical Development

Other Associated Workflow

Therapeutics Area Outlook:

Respiratory system

Pain and Anesthesia

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Hematology

Cardiovascular

Endocrine

Gastrointestinal

Immunomodulation

Anti-infective

Central Nervous System

Dermatology

Genitourinary System

Drug Type Outlook:

Small Molecules

Large Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals)

Service Type Outlook:

Chemistry Services

Biology Services

End-user Outlook:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Academic Institutes

Others

Have a Look at the Latest Report from the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry:

PARP Inhibitor Market size is expected to reach US$ 6,279.90 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.70% through 2034. The industry value is likely to reach US$ 16,153.50 million by 2034.

Isocitrate Dehydrogenase (IDH) Inhibitors Market garnered a market value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 39.16 Billion by registering a CAGR of 33% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 122,133.64 million by 2032. The market is valued at US$ 45,000 million as of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast.

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market is US$ 20.78 Billion in 2023. The value of the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 49.01 by the year 2033.

Inhalation CDMO Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 8,639.1 million in 2024 to US$ 14,863.6 million in 2034.

Inhalation Formulation Market is expected to rise from US$ 41,831.2 million in 2024 to US$ 60,157.2 million by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at 3.7% CAGR.

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market size is anticipated to attain an impressive valuation of US$ 37,258.5 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 60,114.7 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market is expected to reach a worth of about US$ 735.7 million by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Dry Powder Inhaler Market is projected to be worth US$ 20.83 billion in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 29.95 billion by 2034. The Industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2024 to 2034.

Metered Dose Inhalers Market in 2022 was US$ 25,208.9 million and is estimated to be US$ 26,322.9 million in 2023.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube