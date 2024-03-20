Global Wheelchairs Industry is expected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR and reach a lucrative US$ 7.9 Billion by 2032 | According to the FMI

The Global Wheelchairs Industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% to US$ 7.9 billion by 2032. According to a recent Future Market Insights analysis, manual wheelchairs will dominate the global market in 2021, accounting for around 70.5% of the total.

FMI’s extensive analysis highlights the critical role of cooperation between the public, commercial, and nonprofit sectors in an era where innovation and accessibility converge. To promote innovation and eventually remove barriers to the cost and accessibility of assistive technology (AT), it is considered necessary to leverage the combined knowledge and resources of these industries.

A wheelchair is considered appropriate if it: satisfies the user’s demands and environmental requirements; offers a proper fit with ergonomic adjustment; is safe and reliable; is readily available in the nation; and can be obtained, maintained, and provided with services in the nation at a reasonable price. The usage of an appropriate wheelchair improves users’ mobility and flexibility, which is a requirement for active involvement in civic, professional, and educational activities.

Wheelchairs are among the most widely used assistive devices. Those who require wheelchairs have mobility limits and may include individuals with congenital abnormality, people with developmental and neurological problems (such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy), people with a spinal cord injury, and people with musculoskeletal conditions (lower limb amputation), people living with physical handicap caused by polio or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes or stroke, and older people.

The wheelchair market is expected to grow as demand is created and consolidated around the best products in terms of effectiveness, features, quality, and cost. Additionally, to lower production costs and promote the adoption of strict quality standards, manufacturers and suppliers must collaborate to shape the Global Wheelchairs Industry for greater revenue sales.

Key Takeaways from Global Wheelchairs Industry Study

Manual wheelchairs are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 5% market share in 2021, owing to their adoption by people with mobility issues, who do not suffer from chronic conditions.

market share in 2021, owing to their adoption by people with mobility issues, who do not suffer from chronic conditions. The lightweight wheelchair segment is set to lead in terms of function for wheelchairs with a projected market share of around 0% by 2032, owing to the ease of its use.

by 2032, owing to the ease of its use. Institutional sales accounted for around 2% of the Global Wheelchairs Industry, by distribution channel, in 2021, owing to the high adoption of treatment within institutional settings.

of the Global Wheelchairs Industry, by distribution channel, in 2021, owing to the high adoption of treatment within institutional settings. North America is considered as the leading region with a global share of 4% in 2021, owed to the large number of available distributors for wheelchairs in the region.

“Mobility issues associated with ageing are likely to affect older generations, which is predicted to raise demand for wheelchairs and fuel market expansion for wheelchairs over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Global Wheelchairs Industry Competition

The market for wheelchairs is highly fragmented, and there exist several competitors within the market sphere. Several local producers exist in low and middle-income nations, owing to favorable government regulations, incentives to manufacture locally, and the belief that wheelchairs are a low-tech product.

Invacare Corporation announced the release of a new, slimmer version of the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RXTM rear-wheel drive power wheelchair in January 2022.

Sunrise Medical announced the introduction of two new electric wheelchairs in January 2022 for both its adult QUICKIE and pediatric ZIPPIE lines.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wheelchairs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The Global Wheelchairs Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product – (Manual Wheelchairs, and Powered Wheelchairs), function (standard transport wheel chair, self-propelled wheel chair, sports wheelchairs, standing wheelchairs, recliners wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, and lightweight wheelchairs), and distribution channel (institutional sales, and retail sales), across seven key regions of the world.

