Global Kitchen Hood System Market Poised for US$ 18.45 Billion Boom by 2033, Driven by Tech Integration and 3.9% CAGR

The global kitchen hood system market is advancing steadily, poised for a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. With its current valuation standing at US$ 12.58 billion as of 2023, industry analysts project a notable upsurge, envisioning kitchen hood systems to yield an impressive revenue of US$ 18.45 billion by 2033. Analyzing historical data, the market witnessed a modest CAGR of 1.5% in the base year, resulting in a valuation of US$ 12.13 billion.

The escalating global demand for household kitchen appliances, driven by technological advancements, is reshaping culinary environments. The uptake of state-of-the-art kitchen devices, particularly kitchen exhaust hoods, is significantly influenced by the rapid pace of consumer lifestyles. Manufacturers within the kitchen hood systems sector are actively employing competitive strategies to capture market share, with a specific emphasis on leveraging social media platforms. Promotional activities, campaigns, commercials, and incentivized deals have emerged as potent mechanisms in expanding the customer base, reflecting the industry’s dedication to innovation and adapting to evolving consumer preferences.

The primary factor that is driving the sales of kitchen hood system is manufacturers using multiple layers, sound absorbing base, and filtration system motors to reduce noise. Moreover, they are also concentrating on developing innovative devices owing to consumer preference for smart features such as installation of temperature, wireless connectivity, noise reduction, infrared sensors, and optic in the products.

One significant factor that promotes the market growth is the stringent regulations implemented by various regional governments regarding the hygiene and cleanliness in food chains and restaurants, which has mandated the installation and adoption of kitchen hood system. Certain key players claim to manufacture kitchen hood systems of the highest quality.

Furthermore, they are expected to allow easy cleaning of stains that are traced due to the kitchen works, highly durable, and sold at the best price in the market. Fresh air produced from these systems, that are equipped with Fresh Air Systems, releases pleasant air at all times and it allows the staff to work in the best condition.

Key Takeaways:

Germany is anticipated to achieve a remunerative CAGR of 21.6%, during the time covered by the projections. This is attributed to the presence of key market players and manufacturers who claim to provide a range of kitchen hood systems of the highest quality, with very affordable prices, whilst being mindful of the impact of their use and manufacture has upon the environment.

In 2023, the U.S. maintained its position as the market leader, with a revenue share that was greater than 21.6%. The primary elements that are contributing to the expansion of the market in this region are, the prosperous food and hospitality sector, the fast-growing foodservice industry, rapid urbanization and the increasing number of food outlets are largely responsible for the expansion of the country. Moreover, the growing desire to keep households and commercial kitchens fresh, and moisture and pollution free is further expected to contribute to the increasing demand for kitchen hood system.

Owing to the efficiency and compact structure, the “chimney/wall mounted” product type holds the highest revenue share in 2023, accounting for more than 39.4% of total revenue. The hood system can be installed on the ceiling or mounted on the wall which leaves a lot of room or space for other furniture or appliances.

The “extraction” technology type accounted for more than 58.2% of the total income generated in 2023. Apart from capturing the same efficiency as hoods, the extraction technology also reduces airflow and minimizes the impact of cross drafts.

Key Players:

Bosch

SNDOAS

Proline

Rani Trunk House

Faber

Miele

BSH Home Appliance Group

Siemens

Inflame Appliances Ltd

Eico A/S

Westin

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l

Falmec Kitchen Appliance Limited

Hafele Appliances

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Chimney/Wall Mounted

Integrated Kitchen Hoods

Downdraft Kitchen Hoods

By Technology:

Extraction Technology

Filterless Technology

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Multi-branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

