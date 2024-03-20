PET Preform Market Soars to US$ 26.3 Billion by 2034, Driven by 4.4% CAGR, Forecasts Industry Projection

By 2024, the PET preform market is expected to be valued US$ 17.5 billion. By 2034, the market is expected to grow to US$ 26.3 billion. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Important Market Trends and Features

Customers’ growing health consciousness has increased demand for better beverage options including natural juices and bottled water. PET preforms used in the packaging of these products may become more in demand as a result of this development.

PET preform quality can be raised, production costs can be decreased, and manufacturing processes may be made more efficient by using technology like automation and Industry 4.0 techniques.

Consumer preferences that are changing, such as a move toward premium packaging or functional beverages, can open up new possibilities for PET preform design and production innovation.

Marketing and brand awareness are greatly aided by packaging. Businesses may obtain a competitive advantage in the market by investing in eye-catching and distinctive packaging solutions made from PET preforms.

Access Our Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3676

United States Market Insights:

Steady Growth: The PET preform market in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034, closely tied to the growth of the beverage industry. Preference for PET: In the US, where convenience and portability are paramount, the preference for lightweight PET bottles over heavier alternatives is contributing to market growth. Role in Single-Use Packaging: Despite environmental concerns, single-use plastic packaging remains prevalent in the US, particularly in the beverage sector, driving demand for PET preforms.

“At a time when regulations are implemented to curb dependence on plastics for packaging, manufacturers within the PET preforms market are exploring recyclability of the material to stay relevant. PET remains widely used plastic today and manufacturers are focusing on various applications of recycled PET to counter threats” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Personalize Your Style – Get Started Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3676

Covid-19 impact

Covid 19 pandemic outbreak and the restrictions put forth because of it have impacted global PET preforms market heavily. The market is seeing a considerable decline in demand owing to lockdowns implemented across the world.

The spread of the novel corona virus across globe has disrupted supply chains, impacting packaging industry as well. As productions came to a standstill and transport became impossible due to lockdown restrictions, the industry suffered heavy losses.

Furthermore, shortage of raw materials and absence of labors and skilled workers from plants has aggravated the situation. Unfavorable market conditions, as consumer has become skeptical about his spending have added to the woes of the market.

However, the demand for PET preforms is expected to witness significant growth in the first quarter of 2021, as manufacturing activities resume and demand for PET preforms from end user industries restores to normal.

Who is winning?

Key players are expected to hold almost 20 % of the global PET preform market. However, market is highly fragmented and small and medium sized companies are predicted to contribute to the 80% of the remaining market.

Few key players in the PET preforms market are ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Logoplaste UK Ltd., etc. are the top players operating in the PET preforms market. Furthermore, Retal Industries Ltd, Resilux NV, Societe Generale Des Techniques (SGT), Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd., etc

Industry Trends in PET Preforms:

Focus on Lightweighting: Industry trends indicate a continuous focus on lightweighting PET preforms to reduce material usage, transportation costs, and environmental impact, aligning with sustainability goals. Integration of Recycled Materials: With a growing emphasis on circular economy practices, there is a trend towards incorporating recycled PET (rPET) in the manufacturing of preforms, addressing concerns related to plastic waste. Smart Packaging Solutions: Integration of smart packaging technologies, such as QR codes and RFID, into PET preforms is becoming a trend, enabling improved traceability, product authentication, and consumer engagement. E-commerce Packaging Solutions: The rise of e-commerce is influencing packaging trends, and PET preforms are being adapted to meet the specific requirements of online retail, ensuring product safety during transportation and enhancing the consumer unboxing experience. Regulatory Compliance and Safety: Adherence to stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements, especially in the food and beverage industry, is a prevailing trend, driving advancements in PET preform manufacturing processes to ensure safety and compliance with global regulations.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3676

Key Segments:

By Capacity:

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Neck Type:

ROPP/BPV

PCO/BPF

Alaska/Bericap/Obrist

Others

By End-use:

Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks RTD Tea & Coffee Juice Sports Drinks Other Soft Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Home Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube