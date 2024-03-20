Packaging Tubes Market to Hit US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028, Propelled by 5.0% CAGR, Driven by Innovations in Bioplastics and Environmental Regulations, Reports Future Market Insights

The global packaging tubes market is poised for remarkable growth, estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2028, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts a comparison and review analysis of market dynamics, highlighting key industry factors and addressing rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulations aimed at minimizing plastic packaging waste.

Key Market Developments:

The market has witnessed significant advancements, including the introduction of bioplastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, sawdust, straw, and recycled food waste. Notably, in May 2022, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Avery, a horticulture market specialist.

Here are some of the key trends in the packaging tubes market:

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging

Growing popularity of e-commerce

Rising demand for food and beverage packaging

Development of new materials for packaging tubes

The packaging tubes market is a fragmented market with a large number of small and medium-sized players. The key players in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and geographical reach.

Laminated Tubes Are Most Likely to Outperform Aluminum Tubes in Terms of Adoption & Growth Rate

Immense ease of use, convenience, and portability will collectively enable laminated tubes to witness healthy traction in near future. As consumers are moving away from rigid packaging formats such as plastic and aluminium-based packaging tubes, they are more inclined towards laminated tube packaging, which is expected to push the performance of laminated tubes in the packaging tubes market in next few years. However, the substitutes such as stick packs, pouches, and sachets may limit this growth, with an advantage in terms of price and convenience. Aluminum tubes, though account for the maximum revenue share, are expected to witness a heavy decline in near future.

‘Premium’ Personal & Beauty Care Products Come in Laminated Tubes

Laminated tubes, which were only considered for packaging of hand lotion, toothpaste, and a series of similar products till a decade ago, are increasingly being embraced by a number of beauty and personal care brands. To harness the most of structural, functional, and design flexibility of laminated packaging tubes, brands are using them for packaging almost every beauty and personal care product on retail shelves. ‘Premiumization’ has been a big trend in personal and beauty care industries, which manifests in a wide range of decorating possibilities and a number of material attributes such as texture. Moreover, it also enables manufacturers to include metallics on tubes and closures, and create virtually seamless, 360 degree decorated packaging tubes.

Technological Intervention to Benefit Laminated Tube Sales

Recently, a beauty care brand introduced a range of products packaged in fully decorated plastic tubes, which are manufactured using the innovative digital print technology in mass scale. The tubes look vibrant and are include seamless structure, tactile embossing, photorealistic images, and cap-to-tube printing. These packaging tubes are likely to attract an exceptionally large female consumer base in near future. Brand owners are foreseen to innovate their existing product offerings with innovative digital print – direct-to-print technology. Also, growing adoption of flexographic printing technology by tube manufacturers is anticipated to contribute to the market growth through 2028.

The shift of a growing number of pharmaceutical players to laminated tube packaging from plastic and Aluminum-based packaging, is conscious and marked, and has been attributed to several noteworthy anti-contamination properties possessed by this packaging tube type. The global market for packaging tubes is witnessing rapid uptake of laminated tubes in the pharmaceutical industry, especially for packaging of OTC products, which is expected to boost the market performance in near future.Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges.

Key Companies Profiled

Albea S.A. Essel Propack Ltd. CCL Industries Inc. Berry Global Inc. Ctl-Th Packaging SI Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG Montebello Packaging Huhtamaki Oyj Interapac International Corporation Plastube Inc. Pack-Tubes Perfektup Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S. Burhani Group of Industries Tubapack A.S. Norway Pack A.S. Alltub Group Hoffmann Neopac AG Tubopress Italia SpA Lajovic Tuba D.O.O. Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG

Packaging Tubes Market By Category

By product type:

Laminated Tubes Plastic Barrier Aluminum Barrier

Aluminum Tubes

Plastic Tubes

By capacity:

Up to 50 ml

51 ml to 100 ml

101 ml to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By closure type:

Stand-up Caps

Nozzle Caps

Fez Caps

Flip-top Caps

Others

By end use:

Cosmetics Hair care Skin Care Others

Oral Care

Commercial Sealants & Adhesives Lubricants Others

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Food

Others

By region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

