Egg Packaging Market Set to Surpass US$ 13.18 Billion by 2033 with Steady 6.2% CAGR, Forecasts Industry Analysis

The global egg packaging market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 13.18 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 7.22 billion in 2023.

Sustainable packaging solutions with bio-degradable egg trays and egg cartons are gaining traction in the market. Furthermore, the increased number of home-based bakeries is flourishing the demand for eco-friendly egg packaging material.

Recycled and recyclable egg containers are also getting popular among aware people. The government projects to save the environment and soil from chemical-based plastic packaging are giving molded fiber segment a push in the market.

The increased number of people getting into the gym and following a protein-rich diet is garnering the sales of eggs. Hence, this factor also fuels the demand for sustainable egg packets.

Egg packaging market’s growth trajectory is significantly affected by the vegan movement and egg alternatives for protein intake and bakery applications.

Key Points

The United States market is a significant egg packaging market. The market thrives at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increased demand for eggs as people tend to get into better shape and hence, join a gym. The regional market is anticipated to hold a sales volume of 327,795 units in 2023.

Canada egg packaging market leads the North American market in terms of CAGR with a leading CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to climate-aware citizens and innovative egg packaging ideas. The market is expected to hold a sales volume of 30,031 units in 2023.

The molded fiber segment is likely to thrive in the material type category as it records a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to its eco-friendly and biodegradable properties.

The less than 6 eggs segment is expected to top the capacity category with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is garnered through high household consumption.

Challenges and Restraints:

Despite the promising growth trajectory, the egg packaging market faces challenges related to stringent regulations against the usage of plastic. Government initiatives promoting sustainability and restrictions on plastic usage are driving manufacturers towards bioplastics and molded fiber, thereby impacting the demand for traditional plastic trays and cartons.

Future Outlook:

The egg packaging market is poised for continued growth, fueled by the high retail sales of eggs and increasing awareness among consumers regarding protein requirements. Additionally, the industry is witnessing a significant shift from plastic to fiber and other biodegradable materials, reflecting evolving market trends and preferences.

Recent Market Developments:

AUSER Corporate GmbH has introduced egg trays for delicate cargo. The trays are designed with FDA-approved HDPE and are resistant to temperature fluctuation and harsh detergents. The tray caters to a variety of egg sizes and holds the ideal size for grading and washing systems.

Hartmann pack and perform has introduced its sustainable cartons for the different numbers of eggs. The company caters to small and medium-sized egg farmers. The brand also uses sustainable paper-based packaging for each product.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on introducing the Key competitors and merging, acquiring, and partnering with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are, Brodrene Hartmann AS, Placon Corp., Cascades Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, CKF Inc., JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co, and Huhtamaki Oyj.

Key Segments

Egg Packaging Market by Material:

Paper Paperboard Recycled Paper Molded Cup

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Polystyrene

Others

Egg Packaging Market by Product Type:

Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others

Egg Packaging Market by Application:

Retailing

Transportation

Others

Key Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of The Middle East and Africa



