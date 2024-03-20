Connected TV Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The connected TV market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by technological advancements, changing consumer lifestyles, and the increasing popularity of online video consumption. With a global industry valuation of US$ 12.5 billion in 2022, the market is forecasted to surge at a robust CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 38.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Key Players and Market Developments

Furrion, LLC, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sansui Electric Co., Ltd., Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, TCL Technology, Vizio Inc., and Xiaomi Corporation, are the key players operating in the market.

Navigating the Landscape of Connected TV: A Paradigm Shift in Entertainment Consumption

Connected TV, also known as smart TV, has revolutionized the way users consume entertainment content. By integrating internet connectivity and interactive features into traditional television sets, connected TVs offer users a seamless experience to stream music, videos, browse the internet, and access a plethora of online platforms, all through a single device. This convergence of technology has opened up new avenues for content consumption, driving the demand for connected TVs across residential and commercial spaces.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth: Meeting Consumer Demand and Technological Innovation

Companies in the connected TV market are focused on meeting consumer demand for versatile entertainment options by offering a wide range of interactive devices, including game consoles, digital media players, and set-top boxes. This diverse array of devices allows users to access a myriad of content, from streaming services to cable and satellite TV channels, catering to the evolving preferences of modern-day consumers.

Moreover, technological innovations, such as high-resolution displays, motion control, and cloud-based IoT platforms, are shaping the landscape of the connected TV market. Manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to develop advanced features and specifications, enhancing the user experience and expanding the market’s revenue streams. For instance, Motorola recently launched its Envision series of smart TVs with bezel-less displays, powerful processors, and immersive audio, catering to the growing demand for high-quality viewing experiences.

Shifting Consumer Preferences: The Rise of Smart Products and Changing Lifestyles

Changing consumer lifestyles and rapid urbanization are driving the adoption of smart products, including connected TVs, in both residential and commercial spaces. With an increasing emphasis on convenience and connectivity, consumers are willing to invest in smart equipment that enhances their entertainment experience. Additionally, the integration of connected TVs into the IoT ecosystem, with features like ambient intelligence and automatic user assistance, is further fueling market growth.

Regional Dynamics: Asia Pacific Leads the Charge

Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant force in the global connected TV market, driven by rapid industrialization, growth in house renovation projects, and the development of premium hotels and restaurants. Rising disposable incomes and the popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are driving the demand for smart TVs in the region. North America follows closely behind, benefitting from similar trends in consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Charting the Path Forward: Opportunities and Challenges

As the connected TV market continues to expand, opportunities abound for manufacturers to innovate and cater to evolving consumer demands. From OLED and QLED displays to curve designs and connectivity options, there is immense potential for growth and differentiation in the market. However, challenges such as technological obsolescence and evolving regulatory landscapes pose potential hurdles that must be navigated effectively.

