Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Set to Reach US$ 19.83 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

The global automotive headliner (OE) market is projected to witness significant growth, with a value of US$ 12.77 Bn in 2021 and an estimated CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to surpass US$ 19.83 Bn, according to a recent study conducted by TMR.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Scenario

The market is being primarily driven by changing lifestyles, increasing demand for simple and posh interiors, and rising disposable income in developing countries. Additionally, the demand for noise-proof interiors, advanced headliners in premium segment vehicles, and government regulations for lightweight and safety requirements in vehicles are key factors projected to drive market growth. Manufacturers are advised to adopt contingency planning to strategically allocate budgets for investments post the COVID-19 pandemic and innovate in different car headlining fabrics to broaden their revenue streams.

Overview of Automotive Headliner (OE) Market

The automotive headliner serves as coverage on the inside of the vehicle roof, with automakers constantly striving to design comfortable and ergonomic vehicle interiors. OEMs are developing various types of headliners with integral slots for audio systems and air vents to meet the increasing need for cabin comfort and convenience among customers. Innovations in automotive roof upholstery headliners, such as using different types of fabrics and materials like perforated vinyl and composite materials, are fueling market growth.

Dependency of OEMs on Suppliers to Drive Market

Globalization of vehicle development platforms is a key factor driving the automotive headliner market. Common platforms enable OEMs to increase manufacturing capacities, differentiate products, extend the life of existing automobile platforms, and remain responsive to changing customer tastes. Suppliers of vehicle headliners are capitalizing on these opportunities, leading to increased dependency of OEMs on suppliers for the development of automotive headliners.

Rise in Sales of Premium Cars to Boost Market

The rise in per capita income and disposable income in developing countries has fueled the demand for high-end and luxury cars, consequently boosting the demand for automotive headliners. Luxury car owners prefer headliners for their elegant appearance, style, and design. Additionally, the need for noise absorption, particularly during rains, is driving the demand for car roof lining materials.

Advanced Materials and Technologies Driving Growth

Innovations in materials such as Alcantara and advancements in technologies like smart sensors are driving market growth. Alcantara has been mandated by several electric vehicle manufacturers, contributing to the overall demand for automotive headliners. High-performance thermoplastics are gaining demand in both passenger and commercial vehicles, offering advantages such as high impact strength and lightweight components.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive headliner market, with China leading the region due to its prominent automotive industry and rising population and urbanization. Europe also holds a significant share of the market, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income and tough competition. Germany, in particular, stands out for its outstanding automotive industry and excellence in engineering.

Analysis of Key Players

The market is fragmented, with a high number of manufacturers controlling the market share. Key players such as Adient plc., Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation, and Toyota Boshoku Corporation are focusing on diversification of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions to accelerate growth.

Key Developments

Several key players have made strategic acquisitions and expansions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Grupo Antolin established a manufacturing facility in Alabama, U.S., for the production of automobile interiors, while Motus Integrated Technologies acquired Janesville Fiber Solutions to expand its product portfolio.

