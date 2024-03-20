Automated Parking Management System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2031

The global automated parking management system market is poised for substantial growth, as revealed by a recent study conducted by TMR. Valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2020, the market is estimated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 15.10% from 2021 to 2031, reaching a value exceeding US$ 10.47 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on Automated Parking Management System Market Scenario

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive companies are striving to boost vehicle sales by introducing attractive car payment options. However, the high cost associated with the installation, maintenance, and management of automated parking systems poses a challenge to market adoption rates. Despite this, the rapid trend of urbanization and the centralization of financial districts in economies like India are compensating for the system’s high cost management. Moreover, the demand for sensor technology is expected to witness significant growth due to rapid industrialization in suburban areas and advancements in the automated parking management system market.

Parking Space Optimization Needs Driving Market Growth

The escalating demand for automated parking management systems stems from the ever-increasing need for parking space optimization, driven by a staggering rise in new vehicle registrations globally. The utilization of technologies and systems to optimize parking space is a key factor propelling the growth of the market.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the global automated parking management system market include Kyline Parking AG, CityLift Parking, Robotic Parking Systems Inc., Unitronics, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd, Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Automotion Parking Systems, EITO & Global Inc., Dongyang Menics, and Parkmatic TM.

Transformation of Business Models Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in vehicle production worldwide, posing challenges for stakeholders in the automated parking management system market. However, companies are adapting to changing consumer behavior, transforming business models, and adhering to government regulations to ensure business continuity. Automotive companies are particularly focusing on marketing high-end cars integrated with automated parking management systems to target high-income groups.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Market

While the high management cost associated with automated parking systems may hinder market growth, the rise in demand for commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific presents significant opportunities for market expansion. The trend of rapid urbanization and the centralization of financial districts are also benefiting system providers.

Drivers of Automated Parking Management System Market

The rapid expansion of the automobile industry, growing mergers and acquisitions, and increasing disposable income worldwide are driving the automated parking management system market. Additionally, the adoption of smart cities and the demand for luxury residential structures are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented based on mode of automation, technology, end-user, service & solution, system, and region. In terms of region, North America and Asia Pacific have witnessed significant expansion in the automated parking sector due to improving economic conditions and rapid urbanization.

