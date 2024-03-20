Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Takes a Deep Breath: Set to Reach US$5.0 Billion by 2032

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is on track for significant expansion, with a projected valuation exceeding US$5.0 billion by 2032. This signifies a substantial increase from the anticipated US$1.9 billion market size by the end of 2022. Fueling this growth is a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% expected throughout the forecast period.

Rising Demand Across Diverse Settings

A key driver of this market expansion is the increasing use of portable oxygen concentrators in various healthcare settings:

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Ambulatory surgical centers

These portable devices offer patients with respiratory conditions greater freedom and mobility, allowing them to breathe easier during treatment and recovery.

Pulse Flow Technology Dominates

Within the portable oxygen concentrator market, the pulse flow segment currently reigns supreme, holding a dominant share of approximately 67.7% (2021). These concentrators deliver bursts of oxygen synchronized with the patient’s inhalation cycle.

Patients can more easily handle portable oxygen concentrators because they are smaller than homecare oxygen concentrators. In addition to patients, mountaineers and tourists utilize POCs when they are in areas with low oxygen levels. The demand for portable oxygen concentrators is predicted to increase due to the growing number of people with respiratory conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is still the third most common cause of death globally, accounting for over 3.23 million fatalities. The disease’s patients frequently need oxygen therapy to raise blood oxygen levels and enhance the oxygen delivered to their organs, therefore portable oxygen concentrator sales are expected to grow at a healthy rate.

Portable oxygen concentrators are also used in the glassblowing industry, skin care products, and non-pressurized airplanes. Over the next ten years, this will increase demand for portable oxygen concentrators.

Similar to this, it is anticipated that the global market for oxygen concentrators would grow as a result of ongoing new product releases and approvals by top manufacturers. Top companies in the portable oxygen concentrators market are launching innovative and effective solutions to capitalize on new prospects.

Competitive Landscape:

In the portable oxygen concentrators market, manufacturers are adopting different strategies such as new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strengthening of distribution channels to raise their sales and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Instances of key developmental strategies by the industry players in the portable oxygen concentrators market are given below:

In April 2019, Inogen One G5, a light, easy portable oxygen concentrator created to provide oxygen requirements to patients, was launched by Inogen, Inc.

In October 2019, Precision Medical announced the launch of its new product, the Live Active Five portable oxygen concentrator. The product was created to help patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory diseases.

Key Companies Profiled:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Inogen, Inc

Chart Industries, Inc.

Resmed, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Precision Medical, Inc.

Besco Medical Co. Ltd.

Oxus America, Inc.

Foshan KeyhubElectronic Industries Co. Ltd.

O2 Concepts LLC

GCE Group

Key Market Segments Covered in Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry Research:

By Product:

Continuous Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Pulse Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrator

By End User:

Hospitals

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Travel Agents

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

