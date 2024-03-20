Expansive Growth Projected for Protein Powder Market, Expected to Reach US$ 36.6 Billion by 2033

The Protein Powder Market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of US$ 36.6 billion by 2032, fueled by an impressive 7.3% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032. This upward trajectory highlights the increasing demand for protein-rich supplements, driven by health-conscious consumers and athletes seeking nutrition and fitness solutions.

Protein powder products are aggressively marketed as helping athletes and other physically active consumers grow muscle and improve performance, resulting in a global sales increase.

Athletes need more physiological protein under multi-stress situations, such as goal-directed, frequent, intense, and/or prolonged training programmes, to maintain optimal protein synthesis and energy generation, as well as adequate immunological function and gut integrity.

As more athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers continue to take protein supplements, the Protein Powder Market is rapidly rising. Market expansion is being driven by a rising understanding of the importance of protein for muscle gain, weight control, and overall health. Organic and plant-based protein powders are also driving the industry forward.

Protein requirements rise in tandem with the intensity and duration of athletic performance, leading to an increase in protein consumption in meals before and after the performance, as well as at regular intervals throughout the day, to ensure an adequate supply of essential or indispensable amino acids.

Protein powder is widely used by normal gym visitors as well. It is frequently taken in addition to other protein-rich foods, with no professional nutrition advice.

Protein powders have been shown to improve the adaptation response to resistance training in resistance-trained subjects under the age of 49, and various indicators of high protein intake have been linked to improved muscle function in young adults, boosting the protein powder industry.

Key Takeaways from the Protein Powder Market Study:

The North American region currently holds the largest market share and is expected to continue to do so due to the widespread appeal of protein powder products among health-conscious consumers and rising demand for functional foods.

According to FMI analysis, The European protein powder market is expected to grow at a rate of more than 5% per year through 2027, owing to the growing use of edible insects as protein supplements in meals and the growing demand for functional foods and drinks.

per year through 2027, owing to the growing use of edible insects as protein supplements in meals and the growing demand for functional foods and drinks. Germany is dominating the European protein powder market with due to the increased demand for plant protein in powder form.

Due to the growing livestock sector and increased awareness about animal health and nutrition, the protein powder industry from animal nutrition supplement application is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2027.

through 2027. The market for protein powder is growing due to rising obesity rates among children and adults, as well as increased usage of protein powder for weight loss.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global Protein Powder market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering protein powder are Omega Protein, Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Group, Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health, ABH Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Makers Nutrition, Living Inc., and others.

Protein Powder Market by Category

By Product Type:

Animal Protein Dairy Protein

Milk Protein (Concentrate/ Isolate)

Whey (Concentrate/ Isolate/ Hydrolysates)

Casein Egg Protein Gelatin

Plant Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein Wheat Protein Others



By Nature, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Flavor, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Plain Flavor

Classic Flavor Vanilla Chocolate & Coffee

Cookies and Cream

Fusion Flavor

Nut Flavor

Fruity Flavors Strawberry Blueberry Banana Others

Others

By End Use, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage Ready to Beverage Drinks Functional Foods Infant Food Formula Others

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channels, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Store based Retailing Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Store Drug Store Online Retailing Others



By Region, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

