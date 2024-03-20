AI Chipset Market Set to Skyrocket: Expected to Reach $717.4 Billion by 2031 with a Striking 31.8% CAGR Growth

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipset market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for smart consumer electronics devices and the need for enhanced computational speed and data security. The market, valued at US$ 45.5 billion in 2021, is projected to reach US$ 717.4 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation and Drivers

The market is segmented based on deployment into edge-based and cloud-based AI chips. Edge-based AI chips are expected to dominate the market due to their small size, affordability, and energy efficiency, making them suitable for various applications including smartphones, robots, and smart home devices. However, cloud-based AI chipsets are also witnessing increased demand owing to their capability to handle large volumes of data.

The growing adoption of AI chipsets in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, is a key driver for market growth. Additionally, advancements in semiconductor design and manufacturing, including the development of new materials and architectures, are contributing to the expansion of the market. Companies are investing in R&D activities to explore advanced manufacturing processes and enhance the performance of AI hardware.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite significant growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the complexity of AI hardware design and the need for specialized expertise. Moreover, edge-based AI chips may not be suitable for applications requiring extensive data processing, creating opportunities for cloud-based solutions.

Key Market Trends and Developments

Key trends in the market include the development of AI chipsets tailored for specific applications, such as autonomous driving and image recognition. Major players in the market, including Alphabet, NVIDIA Corporation, and Intel Corporation, are investing in the development of specialized AI hardware to optimize their applications.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global AI chipset market, driven by the presence of major semiconductor companies and increasing investments in AI research and development. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing significant growth, particularly in countries like China, due to the booming consumer electronics market and advancements in semiconductor manufacturing.

Competitor Analysis

Alphabet

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM

Apple

Huawei

MediaTek

Google

Qualcomm

Intel

Baidu

Graphcore

Xilinx

Future Outlook and Opportunities

Looking ahead, the AI chipset market is poised for further growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of AI technology across various industries. Key opportunities include the development of AI chipsets for emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and healthcare.

