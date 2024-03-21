Clinical Laboratory Services Market to reach US$ 561.1 Billion by the End of 2031 | reveals Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global clinical laboratory services industry reached a value of US$ 313.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 561.1 billion by 2031. Analysts attribute this growth to factors such as the increasing burden of chronic diseases, heightened demand for early diagnosis, and rapid technological advancements in pathology.

Clinical laboratories play a crucial role in analyzing body fluid samples like blood, urine, or DNA to detect potential disease-causing genetic changes. The market has seen a rise in at-home and rapid diagnostic tests, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the growth of the digital pathology market and the preference for comprehensive health checkups are expected to further boost market expansion.

Key players in the industry are focusing on enhancing their molecular and pathology capabilities to diversify their revenue streams and stay competitive in the market. Overall, the global clinical laboratory services market presents significant growth opportunities driven by increasing healthcare needs and technological advancements in diagnostic services.

Clinical laboratories provide crucial insights into patient health, aiding physicians in diagnosing diseases and determining suitable treatments. These labs offer a range of tests, including clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, genetics, and toxicology. Clinical chemistry analyzes body fluids, while medical microbiology and cytology help diagnose infections, inflammation, and cancer. Genetic and genomic research labs play a vital role in identifying disease-causing variants, contributing to our understanding of disease mechanisms.

Advancements in Mass Spectrometry Propelling Clinical Chemistry Segment

The global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, food intolerance test, human & tumor genetics, and other esoteric tests. Trends suggest that the clinical chemistry segment will lead the market, driven by expansion in emerging economies and increased awareness of early disease detection. Clinical chemistry is crucial for diagnosing various illnesses, and advancements in technologies like mass spectrometry and flow cytometry are transforming its analysis.

Additionally, the medical microbiology & cytology segment is expected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. These laboratory services involve monitoring and analyzing microbial cultures and samples, reflecting the growing demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment of infections.

Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., SYNLAB International GmbH, Sonic Healthcare, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Unilabs, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Eurofins Scientific SE

Market Segmentation:

Test Type Clinical Chemistry Medical Microbiology & Cytology Food Intolerance Test Human & Tumor Genetics Other Esoteric Tests



Service Provider Stand-alone Laboratories Hospital-based Laboratories Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others



Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

In September 2020 , QIAGEN completed the acquisition of the remaining 80.1% share of NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc., a privately-held company based in the U.S. NeuMoDx designs and develops molecular diagnostics solutions for hospital and clinical reference laboratories.

, QIAGEN completed the acquisition of the remaining 80.1% share of NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc., a privately-held company based in the U.S. NeuMoDx designs and develops molecular diagnostics solutions for hospital and clinical reference laboratories. In February 2020 , Homerton University Hospital’s pathology labs included the analysis of blood and urine in their services. The labs have been shifted to the Royal London Hospital.

, Homerton University Hospital’s pathology labs included the analysis of blood and urine in their services. The labs have been shifted to the Royal London Hospital. In July 2019 , NeoGenomics, Inc. and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC started a NeoGenomics oncology-focused clinical trials testing lab in Singapore

, NeoGenomics, Inc. and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC started a NeoGenomics oncology-focused clinical trials testing lab in Singapore In April 2017, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company with expertise in computational chemistry. This move enabled the company to enhance its existing service portfolio.

Market Trends:

Shift towards point-of-care testing

Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic procedures

Growing focus on companion diagnostics

Increasing utilization of telemedicine for remote diagnosis

Integration of mobile health (mHealth) technologies with laboratory services

Future Outlook:

The clinical laboratory services market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing healthcare awareness, and rising demand for early disease diagnosis and prevention. The market is likely to witness significant investments in research and development, leading to the development of innovative diagnostic solutions and personalized treatment approaches.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Assessment of market segmentation and regional trends

Examination of competitive landscape and key players

Evaluation of recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships

Forecasting market growth and revenue projections

