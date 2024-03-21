Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Value-based CAGR is 7.1% by 2033

Commercial cooking equipment encompasses a diverse range of machines and tools essential for food preparation in commercial kitchens, including broilers, cook-chill systems, fryers, ovens, cookers, ranges, kettles, and steamers, among others.

The global commercial cooking equipment market is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to surge from US$ 11,631.0 Million in 2023 to a staggering US$ 23,094.7 Million by 2033, marking a robust 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period (2023-2033). This surge is primarily attributed to the rapid expansion witnessed in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) sector worldwide.

These equipment play a pivotal role across various segments of the food service industry, such as restaurants, hotels, and catering services. They enable quick-service establishments to efficiently cater to customer demands while optimizing space utilization to mitigate escalating operational, food, labor, and real estate costs. Consequently, the burgeoning growth of these sectors is poised to propel the global commercial cooking equipment market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The commercial cooking equipment market in the United States commands a significant share, currently valued at approximately US$ 1,344.5 million, representing 34% of the broader North American market. This dominance is fueled by the burgeoning demand from fast-food chains and quick-service restaurants, as well as increased consumer expenditure on fast food across the nation. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the commercial cooking equipment market is poised for substantial growth, expected to surpass US$ 1,191.0 million by 2023, with further expansion anticipated over the next decade. Presently, the UK holds a considerable 32% share of the commercial cooking equipment market in Europe. Similarly, China’s commercial cooking equipment market boasts a robust valuation exceeding US$ 977.0 million, capturing 35% of the Asia Pacific market. The surge in fast-food consumption, driven by the nation’s burgeoning population and economic prosperity, is a key factor propelling market growth in China.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Marra Forni, an esteemed American manufacturer renowned for its Italian-inspired brick ovens, unveiled its latest offerings, the ELECTRO Series Models ELST5532-1 through ELST5532-4.

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its commercial footprint and capturing the Pacific market, Alto Shaam Inc. initiated its expansion into Australia and New Zealand in January 2022.

Middleby Corporation made significant strides in February 2022, introducing a new addition to its Char-Griller lineup while also announcing the acquisition of Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt, further solidifying its market presence.

Blodgett Corporation made waves in February 2021 with the introduction of its cutting-edge freestanding vent hood convection oven featuring touch controls, catering to the needs of fast-casual restaurants, institutional kitchens, hospitals, and various other food service establishments.

Key Companies

Ali S.p.A

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Edward Don & Company

Fujimak Corporation

Manitowac Company Inc.

Rational AG and AB Electrolux.

ACP, Inc.

AMTek Microwaves

Bizerba USA Inc.

Caddy Corporation

Duke Manufacturing Co.

Electrolux AB

R.M Kitchen Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

RM GASTRO s.r.o.

