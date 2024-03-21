Chewing Gum Machine Market Forecasted US$ 1,650.1 Million by 2033

Chewing gum machines are generally found in public places like airports, shopping malls, and supermarkets. Initially, this machine, invented by William Wrigley Jr. in 1892, was designed for dispensing Wrigley’s chewing gum. These days, numerous exclusive flavors and brands of chewing gum are available, which could be sought from vending machines.

The global chewing gum machine market is worth US$ 966 Million and is expected to reach US$ 1,650.1 Million by 2033 at an average CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033.

It has been reported that chewing gum aids in thinning the jawline and burning calories. As such, intake is expected to be substantiated around the world. The manufacturers use chewing gums in a broad spectrum of flavors like watermelon, peppermint, and strawberry.

At the same time, chewing gums could result in tooth cavities, and sugar-related problems (in children, in particular) can’t be ignored. With bubble gum excessively being consumed, Type-1 Diabetes frequency has increased amongst those aged 15 and below. These factors could restrain the chewing gum machine market in the future.

Regional Insights

The North American chewing gum machine market is experiencing significant dynamics, with a plethora of new entrants and established players vying for market share. This dynamic landscape has led to a wide array of product offerings and price points, posing challenges for consumers in their decision-making process. Currently, North America commands a substantial 38% share of the global chewing gum machine market, valued at US$ 367.1 million. Notably, the USA dominates this segment, contributing a significant 68% to the total revenue of the North American chewing gum machine market, according to insights from FMI. In Europe, the demand for chewing gum machines is being driven by the increasing popularity of chewing gum and other confectionery products. The growing trend towards sugar-free gum, propelled by rising health consciousness among consumers, is fueling the need for advanced chewing gum machines in the region. Moreover, Europe’s thriving hospitality sector, characterized by a high concentration of hotels and motels, particularly along popular tourist routes such as Italy and Paris, is fostering the adoption of chewing gum machines. The presence of numerous confectionery and dessert shops in these tourist hubs further augments the demand for such machines, contributing to market growth in Europe.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Tabletop Machines

Floor Standing Machines

By End-use:

Foodservice Establishments

Office Buildings

Retail Stores

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

RoW

