Gynecological Devices Market Sales are projected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019 – 2027, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global gynecological devices market highlights significant factors driving its growth. These include a rise in the prevalence of gynecological diseases worldwide, an increasing preference among patients for minimally invasive treatments, a surge in healthcare spending, and growing awareness regarding gynecological health.

The report indicates that the global gynecological devices market was valued at US$ 17,449.09 million in 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% to reach a value of US$ 25,267.43 Mn from 2019 to 2027.

Key Drivers:

Gynecologic disorders affect the female reproductive system, with common symptoms including pelvic pain, vaginal itching, abnormal bleeding, and breast lumps. These symptoms may vary in significance and severity depending on age, often related to hormonal changes. Among these disorders, sexually transmitted diseases like pelvic inflammatory disease and chlamydia are prevalent in the U.S., affecting millions of women. Gynecological disorders, including menstrual cramps and endometriosis, may or may not be linked to the menstrual cycle.

Endometrial and ovarian cancers are significant concerns, with endometrial cancer being the most common and ovarian cancer ranking seventh among cancers in women globally. As the prevalence of these conditions rises, especially those requiring surgical intervention, the demand for gynecological devices is expected to increase accordingly.

Prominent players:

Boston Scientific Corporation,Medtronic plc,Johnson & Johnson Services (Ethicon, Inc.),Stryker Corporation,Merck & Co, Inc.,Olympus Corporation,Cooper Surgical, Inc.,Hologic, Inc.,Richard Wolf Gmbh,Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG,other prominent players.

Global Gynecological Devices Market – Segmentation

Type

Surgical Devices Endoscopy Devices Hysteroscopes Colposcopes Resectoscopes Laparoscopes Endoscopic Imaging Systems Endometrial Ablation Devices Hydrothermal EADs Radiofrequency EADs Balloon EADs Other EADs Fluid Management Systems Female Sterilization And Contraceptive Devices Permanent Birth Control Devices Temporary Birth Control Devices

Hand Instruments Vaginal Speculum Tenaculum Curettes Trocars Biopsy Forceps Others

Diagnostic Imaging Systems Ultrasound Mammography

Gynecological Chairs Fixed-Height Chairs Adjustable-Height Chairs



Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments:

In the year 2020 , Minerva surgical announced the acquisition of Boston Scientific’s; intrauterine health franchise which would enhance the company’s product portfolio for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding AUB

, Minerva surgical announced the acquisition of Boston Scientific’s; intrauterine health franchise which would enhance the company’s product portfolio for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding AUB In April 2018 , Olympus corporation announced company product line the creation of its U.S. GYN Business Unit

, Olympus corporation announced company product line the creation of its U.S. GYN Business Unit In May 2017, the Olympus Corporation released the new plasma hysteroscopic resection and vaporization full portfolio of products. These products have received FDA 510(k) clearance. In September 2017, the Stryker Corporation acquired Invuity, Inc. Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company focused on advanced surgical devices to enable better visualization

Market Trends:

Adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries for gynecological procedures.

Growing preference for minimally invasive techniques.

Increasing focus on research and development to introduce innovative solutions.

Future Outlook: The gynecological devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about women’s health. The market is likely to witness a surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures and personalized treatment options.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Regional analysis highlighting key growth areas and emerging markets.

Competitive landscape assessment to identify key players and their strategies.

Evaluation of market segmentation for targeted approach and strategic decision-making.

