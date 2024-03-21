Butcher Equipment Market Growing at 4.4% CAGR by 2033

Increasing investments by key players and government agencies in the automation of meat processing machinery in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and India are expected to drive the need for advanced butcher equipment. Strict norms associated with transport, trading, and selling of meat under controlled conditions to prevent spoilage is another factor boosting the market.

According to a recent FMI report, the butcher equipment market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 4,768.3 Mn in 2033. It is estimated to showcase growth at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Moreover, the urgent need to maintain nutritional values in meat and meat products is projected to aid growth in the market. Rising number of research & development (R&D) activities to come up with innovative technologies such as integration of equipment for grinding, blending, and slicing are set to push growth.

Companies are nowadays developing only one machine for operating multiple tasks at once to maintain hygiene levels and save overall transfer costs. Besides, cutting-edge butcher equipment is increasingly finding applications in several fast-food outlets across the globe to cater to rising consumer demand.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, the Dairy Innovation Program allocated substantial funding, approximately US$ 6 million, to bolster the dairy processing infrastructure in Minnesota. This strategic investment is poised to stimulate growth and innovation within Minnesota’s dairy industry, fostering new opportunities for market expansion and product development. Similarly, in August 2019, Marel, a leading provider of advanced food processing equipment, unveiled its latest cutting-edge technology designed to revolutionize poultry processing. The Marel SpeedSort, an innovative sorting and grading system, promises to enhance efficiency and precision in poultry processing operations, optimizing product quality and yield without disrupting production workflows.

Key Companies

Marel

Illinois Tool Works

The Middleby Corporation

Bettcher Industries

Equipamientos Carnicos

Biro Manufacturing Company

Braher

RZPO

Bizerba

Riopel Industries

Minerva Omega Group

Risco

Millard Manufacturing Corporation

Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation

Gee Gee Foods & Packaging

PSS Svidnik

Ross Industries, Inc.

Metalbud Nowicki

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Cutting Equipment

Grinding Equipment

Slicing Equipment

Smoking Equipment

Tenderizing Equipment

Massaging Equipment

Filing Equipment

By Application:

Fresh Processed Meat

Raw Cooked Meat

Pre-cooked Meat

Raw Fermented Meat

Cured Meat

Dried Meat

By Region: