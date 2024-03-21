Sports Medicine Devices Market to Reach US$ 13.85 Billion by 2028, as per Transparency Market Research Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global sports medicine devices market, valued at US$ 9.08 billion in 2020, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a value of US$ 13.85 billion by 2028. Analysts attribute this growth to technological advancements, increased interest in sports among both young and older populations, and a focus on developing cost-effective treatment methods.

The rise in preventive care over proactive care is evident, with wearable devices like pulse oximeters and fitness bands aiding in stress monitoring and injury prevention among athletes. Despite these positive trends, unfavorable reimbursement policies in developed countries may hinder market expansion.

Sports medicine is a specialized field within healthcare focused on the physical fitness, treatment, and prevention of sports and exercise-related injuries, including sprains, strains, fractures, and soft tissue damage. The global sports medicine devices market is assessed based on factors such as technology, success rates, reimbursement coverage, and geographic presence.

Online marketing has emerged as a significant boon for the sports medicine industry, facilitating broader reach and access to services and products. Specialist sellers utilize websites to market a variety of sports medicine products, providing avenues for communication with consumers/patients. This form of marketing is expected to drive growth in the global market.

Promoting sports among physically challenged individuals has become a crucial endeavor in overcoming disability. Events like the Paralympics, featuring sports such as sprinting, swimming, wheelchair tennis, and basketball, motivate individuals to surpass physical limitations. The increasing disabled population supports the prosthetics market, while sports participation among this demographic fuels growth in the sports medicine market.

Market Segmentation:

Orthopedic Product Artificial Joint Implants Arthroscopy Devices Fracture Repair Devices Prosthesis Orthobiologic



Recovery & Support Product Braces Performance Monitoring Devices Accessories Other recovery products Thermotherapy Cryotherapy Ultrasound Electric Stimulation Devices Compression Clothing



Regional Overview:

The global sports medicine devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with further division into major countries and sub-regions.

In the U.S. and Canada, there has been a notable increase in sports injuries, particularly among young athletes. The emphasis on sporting achievements, including events like world cups and Olympics, underscores the significance of sports-related treatments for participants.

An emerging trend is the growing number of active elderly individuals, aged 55 and above, engaging in sports activities for a healthier lifestyle.

In Europe, sports injuries are prevalent in schools and colleges, with approximately 3.5 million injuries recorded among the 5 to 14 age group. Basketball constitutes a significant portion of these injuries, many of which require medical attention and may involve serious conditions like joint dislocation, fractures, and soft tissue damage. The rising incidence of sports injuries in educational institutions is expected to drive market growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region has experienced robust growth in the sports medicine market, particularly in countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements and increased patient awareness about medical treatments, leading to rapid development in the healthcare sector, especially in countries like India.

Future Outlook: The future outlook for the sports medicine devices market appears promising, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about the importance of sports medicine in improving performance and preventing injuries. Moreover, collaborations between healthcare providers, sports organizations, and technology companies are expected to further fuel market growth.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Market segmentation analysis

Regional dynamics and trends

Key market drivers and challenges

Emerging opportunities and future outlook

Competitive landscape and recent developments

