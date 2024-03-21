Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Value to Reach US$ 63.09 Billion by 2028, Reveals Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market was valued at US$ 38.04 billion in 2020, with an estimated CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. It is expected to reach US$ 63.09 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is driven by increased funding for small to mid-sized pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, prompting them to opt for CRO services focusing on niche markets.

Factors such as globalization of clinical trials, efforts to optimize costs and development time for drug development, and expanded services offered by CROs contribute to the market’s robust growth. Moreover, increased access to specialized technologies and therapeutic expertise is expected to drive the adoption of clinical trial services in North America during the forecast period.

Healthcare companies often opt to outsource drug development functions to contract research organizations (CROs) for international development capabilities. CROs provide clinical, therapeutic, and regulatory expertise, improving development cost efficiency and speeding up time to market for new products. These organizations have expanded their reach across various therapeutic areas and functions, enhancing their market penetration. The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market is segmented based on service, therapeutic area, and end-user, with North America leading in revenue in 2020 and expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.

Major Players:

Syneos Health,PAREXEL International,ICON plc,PRA Health Sciences, Inc.,Charles River,Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance),IQVIA,Medpace,Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Service Clinical Trial Service Preclinical Clinical Regulatory Service Clinical Data Management & Biometrics Electronic Data Capture Electronic Patient Recorded Outcomes Others Medical Writing Pharmacovigilance Site Management Protocol Others



Therapeutic Area Oncology / Hematology CNS CV / Metabolic Respiratory Infectious Diseases Immunology Rare Diseases Medical Devices Others



End-user Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Medical Device Companies Academic Institutes & Government Organizations



Incremental Opportunities for Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Players

The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market is set to expand due to various factors, such as efforts to optimize costs and drug development time, the proliferation of services offered by CROs, and the globalization of clinical trials. Key services in this market include regulatory services, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, site management protocols, and medical writing. These services are utilized by biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, government organizations, and medical device companies worldwide.

Enterprises in this market are expected to witness a surge in demand for regulatory services outsourcing. This increase is fueled by heightened scrutiny from regulatory bodies like the EMA and FDA throughout all stages of clinical trials. Additionally, evolving regulatory requirements in different regions are anticipated to drive demand for regulatory services outsourcing activities.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Growing preference for virtual clinical trials and decentralized clinical trial models.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in clinical trial operations.

Adoption of real-world evidence (RWE) to enhance clinical trial outcomes.

Increasing collaborations between CROs and academic institutions for research.

Future Outlook: The healthcare contract research outsourcing market is expected to witness sustained growth, fueled by the continuous demand for innovative therapies, increasing outsourcing of clinical trial activities, and advancements in technology. However, market players need to adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance operational efficiencies to stay competitive.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Assessment of market segments based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Evaluation of regional dynamics and emerging market trends.

In-depth analysis of competitive landscape and strategic initiatives adopted by key players.

Identification of growth opportunities and market entry strategies.

