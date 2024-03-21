Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market Research study on Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Enteric soft gel capsules are pharmaceutical dosage forms designed to deliver drugs or active ingredients to the gastrointestinal tract while protecting them from degradation by stomach acids. These capsules feature a specialized enteric coating that prevents dissolution in the acidic environment of the stomach and ensures targeted release of the medication in the intestines. Enteric soft gel capsules offer several advantages, including improved bioavailability, reduced gastric irritation, enhanced patient compliance, and precise drug delivery for medications sensitive to gastric acid.

Enteric Soft Gel Capsules market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 380 M by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Enteric Soft Gel Capsules market are- Capsugel, HealthCaps India Ltd, Natural Capsules Limited, CapsCanada Corporation, Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Gastric-Sensitive Medications: The increasing prevalence of gastric-sensitive drugs, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and certain antibiotics, drives market demand for enteric soft gel capsules. These capsules protect the active ingredients from gastric acid degradation, ensuring optimal drug absorption and therapeutic efficacy in the intestines. Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries: The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries continue to expand, with a growing focus on developing advanced drug delivery systems and novel formulations to improve patient outcomes. Enteric soft gel capsules offer versatile drug delivery platforms for a wide range of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and herbal extracts, driving market growth in these sectors. Rising Preference for Oral Solid Dosage Forms: Oral solid dosage forms, including soft gel capsules, are preferred by patients and healthcare providers due to their ease of administration, convenience, and improved patient compliance compared to other dosage forms such as tablets or injections. Enteric soft gel capsules offer additional benefits such as reduced gastrointestinal side effects and enhanced drug stability, further driving their adoption in the pharmaceutical market. Advancements in Coating Technologies: Ongoing advancements in enteric coating technologies, including pH-responsive polymers, multi-layer coatings, and microencapsulation techniques, enhance the performance and functionality of enteric soft gel capsules. These innovations allow for customized drug release profiles, improved enteric protection, and enhanced stability of sensitive drug compounds, driving market demand for enteric soft gel formulations.

Recent Developments:

Novel Formulations for Acid-Labile Drugs: Pharmaceutical companies are developing novel formulations of acid-labile drugs encapsulated in enteric soft gel capsules to improve their stability and bioavailability. These formulations include gastro-resistant PPIs, NSAIDs, and antiviral agents for the treatment of chronic conditions such as GERD, arthritis, and viral infections. Customized Drug Delivery Systems: Advances in enteric coating technologies allow for the development of customized drug delivery systems tailored to specific patient needs and therapeutic requirements. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can optimize the enteric coating composition, thickness, and dissolution properties to achieve desired drug release kinetics and site-specific targeting in the gastrointestinal tract. Expansion of Nutraceutical Applications: Enteric soft gel capsules are increasingly used in the nutraceutical industry for delivering bioactive ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and herbal extracts. These capsules protect sensitive nutrients from degradation in the stomach and ensure optimal absorption in the intestines, enhancing the efficacy of dietary supplements and functional foods. Patent Expansions and Licensing Agreements: Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their patent portfolios and entering into licensing agreements to protect proprietary formulations of enteric soft gel capsules. These strategic partnerships facilitate technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and commercialization of enteric delivery systems for both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

Market Segmentation –

Application Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations Others Type Gelatin Capsules Non-gelatin Capsules End User Pharmaceutical Industry Nutraceutical Industry Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Enteric Soft Gel Capsules Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Enteric Soft Gel Capsules industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

