Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast to 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —The Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market comprises pharmaceutical products and therapies designed to prevent, manage, and treat respiratory viral infections caused by pathogens such as influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronaviruses, and other respiratory pathogens. Respiratory antiviral treatments play a crucial role in reducing viral replication, alleviating symptoms, preventing complications, and improving patient outcomes in individuals affected by respiratory viral infections.

Respiratory Antiviral Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2030, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The significant players operating in the global Respiratory Antiviral Treatment market are- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc.

Market Drivers:

Global Burden of Respiratory Viral Infections: Respiratory viral infections, including influenza, RSV, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), adenoviruses, and coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, pose significant public health challenges worldwide. The global burden of respiratory infections, seasonal influenza outbreaks, and pandemic threats drives market demand for effective antiviral treatments and preventive measures to mitigate transmission, reduce morbidity, and prevent severe respiratory illness. Emergence of Novel Respiratory Pathogens: The emergence of novel respiratory pathogens, such as novel influenza strains, coronaviruses (e.g., SARS-CoV-2), and other viral agents with pandemic potential, underscores the need for rapid antiviral drug development, surveillance, and pandemic preparedness efforts. Research and investment in respiratory antiviral treatments focus on developing broad-spectrum agents with activity against multiple respiratory viruses and pandemic strains, enhancing market growth and resilience in the face of infectious disease threats. Vaccination Gaps and Treatment Needs: Despite advances in vaccination programs, coverage gaps, vaccine hesitancy, and antigenic drift contribute to ongoing transmission and outbreaks of respiratory viral infections. Antiviral treatments complement vaccination strategies by providing therapeutic options for individuals at risk of severe illness, immunocompromised patients, and populations ineligible for vaccination, enhancing market demand for respiratory antiviral therapies as part of comprehensive infection control strategies. Antiviral Resistance and Treatment Failures: The emergence of antiviral resistance, particularly in influenza viruses and other respiratory pathogens, highlights the need for new antiviral agents, combination therapies, and alternative treatment approaches to overcome drug resistance and treatment failures. Research efforts focus on identifying novel drug targets, exploring host-directed therapies, and developing innovative antiviral formulations with improved potency, pharmacokinetics, and resistance profiles.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Nucleoside Analogs

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Ion Channel Blockers

Fusion Protein Inhibitors Disease Type Influenza

Bronchiolitis

Pneumonia

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTIs)

Others (Measles, etc.) Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

