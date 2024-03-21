Encapsulant Market Set to Surge, Predicted Worth Reaching US$ 9.5 Billion by 2034, Finds Latest Projections

The encapsulant market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.1 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 9.5 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 8.7%. The encapsulant market is crucial for various industries, including electronics, automotive, and renewable energy. Encapsulants are materials used to protect and enhance the reliability of electronic components, solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, and other devices by providing insulation, moisture resistance, and mechanical support.

In the electronics industry, encapsulants protect sensitive electronic components from environmental factors such as moisture, dust, and mechanical stress. They are used in applications ranging from semiconductors and printed circuit boards to automotive electronics and consumer devices. Encapsulants ensure electronic products long-term reliability and performance, making them indispensable in modern technology.

In the renewable energy sector, encapsulants are primarily used in solar PV modules to encapsulate and protect solar cells from moisture, UV radiation, and mechanical damage. Encapsulants help prolong solar panels lifespan and maintain their efficiency over time. With the increasing adoption of solar energy as a clean and sustainable power source, the demand for encapsulants is rising.

The automotive industry also relies on encapsulants for various applications, including automotive electronics, sensors, and control units. Encapsulants protect against harsh operating conditions, vibration, and thermal cycling, ensuring the reliability and durability of automotive components.

The encapsulant market is driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for electronic devices and renewable energy solutions, and stringent regulatory requirements for product safety and environmental compliance. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative encapsulant materials with improved properties such as enhanced thermal conductivity, flame retardancy, and eco-friendliness to meet the evolving needs of different industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under curing type, the room temperature registered to expand at 8.6% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2034.

Based on the chemistry, the epoxy segment is anticipated to expand at 8.4% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels is one significant driver for the encapsulant market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The encapsulant market companies compete on product quality, innovation, pricing, and global presence. There are numerous smaller players and regional manufacturers contributing to market diversity.

Strategic alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and investments in research and development are common strategies employed to gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

Key Companies Profiled

Encapsys LLC

Lycored

TasteTech

Givaudan

Balchem Inc.

FrieslandCampina

BASF SE

DSM

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

Legris Industries Group

Some of the key developments are:

On February 2023, H.B. Fuller participated in INDEX™23, a prominent nonwoven exhibition, unveiling its “Grow in the Now” vision for hygiene manufacturers. The company emphasized collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in its presentation, aiming to advance solutions for the hygiene and nonwoven industry.

On January 2023, H.B. Fuller launched Swift®melt 1515-I, its inaugural bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa). Tailored for microporous medical tape applications, it addresses unique climatic challenges in the Indian sub-continent, such as high temperatures and humidity.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global encapsulant market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the encapsulant market is segmented based on Curing Type (Room Temperature, UV, Heat Temperature), Chemistry (Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Medical, Energy & Power, Transportation), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Encapsulant Market – Key Segments

By Curing Type:

Room Temperature

UV

Heat Temperature

By Chemistry:

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

By End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Energy & Power

Transportation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

