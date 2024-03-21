Outdoor Apparel Market Overview 2023-2031: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 21.0 Bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global outdoor apparel market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by factors such as increasing disposable income, advancements in technology, and evolving consumer preferences. As we delve into the forecast for 2031, it becomes evident that the outdoor apparel industry is poised for further expansion, driven by innovative product offerings and a surge in demand for high-performance, stylish outdoor clothing.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82304

Key Players and Market Developments

Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc. Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation. Nike Inc. Patagonia, Inc. PUMA S.E, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corporation are the prominent entities profiled in the outdoor apparel market report.

Market Overview:

In 2022, the global outdoor apparel industry was valued at US$ 13.4 billion, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 21.0 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by several key trends and drivers shaping the market landscape.

Key Trends Driving Growth:

Specialized Outdoor Apparel: The demand for specialized outdoor apparel tailored to offer protection and comfort in various weather conditions has surged. Brands are introducing new product lines featuring waterproof jackets, rain shells, and technical base layers to cater to the evolving needs of consumers engaging in outdoor activities.

High-Performance and Lightweight Apparel: Consumers are increasingly seeking apparel that combines high performance with lightweight construction to withstand extreme weather conditions while ensuring comfort. This trend underscores the importance of durability and functionality in outdoor clothing.

Rise of Athleisure: The popularity of athleisure continues to rise, with consumers opting for leisure-inspired clothing that seamlessly blends comfort and style. This trend has led to the convergence of outdoor apparel with everyday fashion, driving innovation in design and aesthetics.

Factors Fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Disposable Income: The rise in disposable income and improved standards of living have spurred the expansion of the outdoor apparel market. Consumers are willing to invest in high-quality clothing designed specifically for outdoor activities, driving demand for a diverse range of products.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in fabric technology and construction techniques have revolutionized the outdoor apparel market. Manufacturers are leveraging innovative materials and design features to create garments that offer superior protection, comfort, and performance, thereby driving consumer interest and market growth.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82304<ype=S

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand and the growth of e-commerce platforms. North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, fueled by a surge in demand for outdoor apparel for both recreational and fashion purposes.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube