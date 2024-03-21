Marine Insurance Market Forecast 2021-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global marine sector, crucial for the transportation of goods worldwide, has encountered significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the industry grapples with supply chain interruptions and logistical hurdles, marine insurance companies are adopting innovative technologies to navigate uncertainties and support their clients effectively.

Key Players and Market Developments

Adapting to a Shifting Landscape:

The pandemic has reshaped the risk landscape for the marine sector, with disruptions in airline travel and aviation freight causing ripple effects across the industry. Major manufacturing hubs have been impacted, leading to supply chain disruptions and delays in shipments due to international border restrictions. In response, marine operators are embracing technology to enhance their competitiveness and better serve claimants and clients.

Harnessing Insurtech for Efficient Claims Settlement:

One of the primary challenges faced by marine insurance claims managers is the speed of the claims settlement process. Research indicates that the process can be time-consuming and costly, compounded by poor communication. To address these challenges, stakeholders are increasingly turning to insurtech products, which offer promising solutions to streamline claims settlement, reduce costs, and improve communication. The adoption of these technologies is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Digitalization Empowers Swift Action:

Digitalization is emerging as a key driver of growth in the marine insurance market. Artificial intelligence-driven platforms and real-time data analytics are empowering insurers and brokers to react swiftly to evolving risks. By digitizing processes, stakeholders can minimize communication gaps and provide better insights into risk and exposure. This transition from traditional transactional roles to data-driven decision-making is enabling more agile responses to dynamic market conditions, presenting revenue opportunities for industry players.

Blockchain Revolutionizes Risk Management:

Blockchain technology is gaining traction in the marine insurance market, offering opportunities to reduce risk and friction in global trade ecosystems. Collaborations between industry giants like Ernst & Young, Guardtime, and Microsoft Azure Blockchain are paving the way for innovative blockchain-enabled platforms. These platforms aim to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and improve trust among stakeholders involved in marine insurance contracts.

Outlook and Opportunities:

Despite challenges posed by regulatory requirements and cybersecurity concerns, the marine insurance market is poised for steady growth. Analysts project a modest yet consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% in the coming years. To capitalize on emerging opportunities, companies are urged to invest in insurtech, digitalization, and blockchain-enabled solutions. Moreover, acquiring talent with strong data and analytics skills will be critical for staying competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

