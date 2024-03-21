Sublimating Success: Global Demand Drives Sublimation Paper Market Growth, Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,156.4 Million by 2034 at a Steady 5.4% CAGR

The global sublimation paper market is on a vibrant trajectory, projected to reach US$1.16 billion by 2034, according to a new report. This press release explores the key factors fueling this market’s growth and the rising demand for personalized fashion and on-demand printing.

Sublimation Prints Take Center Stage: Personalization Drives Fashion Forward

The fashion industry is embracing a new trend: personalized and customized clothing and accessories. Sublimation paper plays a crucial role in this shift.

Vibrant Prints on Fabrics: Sublimation paper allows for transferring high-quality, full-color designs onto polyester-based fabrics and other synthetic materials.

Fast-Drying Efficiency Meets E-commerce Boom

Speed is Key: Fast-drying sublimation papers, comprising 40% of the market, ensure efficient production cycles, meeting the demands of fast-paced e-commerce retailers.

Beyond Fashion: A Diverse Application Landscape

Sublimation printing extends beyond the fashion industry, finding applications in:

Sportswear and apparel

Signage and banners

Promotional products

Homeware and décor

Factors Propelling Further Growth

Thriving Fashion Industry: Overall growth in the textile and apparel sectors fuels demand for sublimation paper in design transfer.

A Dynamic Market Poised for Expansion

The sublimation paper market, though relatively small, is experiencing a surge in popularity. With its unique ability to cater to personalized fashion and on-demand printing, sublimation paper is well positioned to play a significant role in the evolving landscape of the textile and apparel industries.

Key Takeaways of Global Sublimation Paper Market-

The global market for sublimation papers is set to total US$ 1,156.4 million in 2034.

in 2034. By product type, the fast-drying segment is expected to account for a revenue share of 39.3% in 2034.

in 2034. Based on material type, the paper category is projected to total US$ 863 million by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the fashion segment will likely hold a value share of 27.2% in 2034.

in 2034. Demand in China is projected to rise at a 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is expected to be valued at US$ 189.9 million in 2034.

“Continuous evolution in digital printing technology and surging demand from the textile industry are expected to boost the sublimation paper market growth. Besides this, increasing research and development for superior coatings and expanding application areas will create lucrative opportunities for companies,” says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Leading Players in Sublimation Paper Market and Their Winning Strategies:

Following are the prominent manufacturers profiled in the report. The Tier 1 players hold 25% to 29% share in the global sublimation paper industry.

Sappi Limited

Felix Schoeller

Hansol Paper., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills, Ltd.

Ahlstrom Oyj

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Neenah Coldenhove

Hanrun Paper

Contrado Imaging Ltd

Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc. (Koehler Group)

Coldenhove Holding B.V (Mativ Holdings, Inc.)

Global Sublimation Paper Industry Segmentation

By Product Type:

Tacky

Fast Drying

Water-based

High Release

Hybrid

By Material:

Film

Plastic

Paper

By Paper Type:

Coated

Uncoated

By Application:

Fashion

Textiles & Apparels

Fashion Accessories

Sportsware

Sports Uniform

Sports Accessories

Soft Signage & Banner

Home Textiles & Décor

Ceramics & Metal Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

