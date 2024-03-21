Scissor Lifts Market Anticipated to Expand at 4.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 41,357.6 Million by 2031

The global Scissor Lifts Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to maintain a steady 3.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) until the year 2031. Scissor lifts, recognized as essential aerial work platform access equipment, play a pivotal role in facilitating safe and efficient elevated material handling across various industries.

This transformation is notably evident as the industry shifts its focus from mature, saturated markets such as North America and Western Europe towards emerging economies like China, ASEAN, and other South East Asia & Pacific countries. The primary catalyst driving this paradigm shift is the remarkable expansion of the construction sector in these burgeoning nations.

Future Market Insights (FMI), a distinguished ESOMAR-certified market research and consultancy firm, has undertaken a comprehensive analysis to provide valuable insights into the core factors influencing the demand for scissor lifts. This comprehensive study encompasses the global sales of scissor lifts, spanning over 20 rapidly growing markets, while also delving into the broader repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall end-use sector and, more specifically, on the scissor lifts market.

Rental companies are poised to assume a central role within the scissor lifts market, and it is anticipated that organizations operating within the rental industry will concentrate their efforts on extending their presence into emerging economies. This strategic expansion is expected to generate fresh avenues for growth and opportunities for manufacturers in the sector.

Key Takeaways from Scissor Lifts Market Study

Scissor lift market will expand at a steady pace, exhibiting 3.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The U.S. is expected to account for over 40% sales of scissor lifts

K. will remain key market in Western Europe

Germany and France will continue exhibiting high demand backed by rising construction activities

Sales in Japan and South Korea to increase at a positive pace

“In addition to keeping long-term alliance with their key buyers, companies are offering training courses for operators and focusing on expanding their product range by including electric, hybrid or bi-energy scissor lifts to cater the growing demand for aerial work platforms across the world” said a lead FMI analyst.

What’s the Future Outlook?

Growing shift towards hybrid lift development which help rental fleet owners to leverage the flexibility of scissor lift performance for higher utilization and longer term rentals is set to be remain as prominent force in shaping the scissor lifts market.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies operating in the scissor lifts market are Terex Corporation (Genie), JLG Industries, Inc., Linamar Corporation (Skyjack), Snorkel International, Haulotte Group, and Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd. These companies are incorporating new environmental-conscious technologies. Along with this, they are fine-tuning their expansion strategies to gain competitive edge.

For instance, Haulotte announced launching two new mobile elevating work platforms that have fully electric architecture to offer excellent performance, while reinforcing direction taken by the company towards environmentally friendly alternative energies.

Scissor Lifts Market Key Segments

Platform Height

Up to 30′

30′ – 50′

More than 50′

Ownership

AWP Rental Service Providers

End-Use Industries Construction Entertainment Commercial Manufacturing Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

SEA

MEA

