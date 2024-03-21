North America Stormwater Treatment Retrofit Products Market Forecast 2021-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America stormwater treatment retrofit products market has faced significant challenges in recent times, particularly amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, amidst these challenges lie opportunities for growth and innovation. This article delves into the key dynamics, trends, and strategies that stakeholders in this market can leverage to navigate through turbulent waters and emerge stronger.

Key Players and Market Developments

Contech Engineered Solutions

StormwateRx LLC

Ecosol

Fabco Industries Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC

Understanding Market Dynamics:

The stormwater treatment retrofit products market in North America has encountered obstacles due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions, impacting transportation and labor availability. However, the mass vaccination programs have injected momentum into the market, particularly as it aligns with global economic recovery efforts.

Importance of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS):

Stakeholders are increasingly turning to Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) as a means to manage stormwater flooding, particularly in states like North Carolina facing increased heavy rainfall events. Comprehensive planning and government leadership are deemed crucial to enhance state-wise resiliency and capitalize on opportunities amid the ongoing pandemic.

Challenges and Opportunities in Real-Time Control Systems:

Implementing Real-Time Control (RTC) systems for NBS comes with complexities, particularly regarding high implementation costs. However, stakeholders are recognizing the importance of centralized systems over distributed ones due to their integrated management approach. Balancing centralized systems with distributed RTC can offer economic advantages and local-level optimization.

Rise of Bioretention Systems:

Bioretention systems are gaining prominence for their ability to restore water streams and rivers while effectively managing stormwater pollution. Projects like the Woody Ward Recreation Center stormwater retrofit exemplify the potential of these systems in capturing and treating stormwater runoff, addressing standing water issues, and fostering environmental sustainability.

Government Grants and Incentives:

Government initiatives, such as the Philadelphia Water Department’s Stormwater Management Incentives Program (SMIP), are driving revenue opportunities for stakeholders. Grants aimed at reducing the cost of stormwater BMPs on non-residential properties are incentivizing contractors and project aggregators, further catalyzing market growth.

Market Overview and Outlook:

The North America stormwater treatment retrofit products market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a valuation of US$ 12.27 billion by 2031. Factors such as the high demand for clean water, storage of water, and increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability are driving this growth trajectory.

Challenges Ahead:

Despite the promising outlook, challenges such as high maintenance costs and regulatory approvals remain hurdles for market expansion. Maintenance costs vary across different retrofit products, necessitating a nuanced approach in site selection and project planning to mitigate risks and maximize returns.

