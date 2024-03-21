Organic Tea Market Surging Towards US$ 2.69 billion by 2032 with 8.0% | Future Market Insights

The organic tea market is expected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 1.24 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 2.69 billion by 2033.

Organic products are getting more popular among customers due to changing lifestyles and the growing belief that organic products are healthier than conventional ones. Furthermore, the growing trend of consuming naturally derived and pesticide-free products will drive organic tea sales higher around the world.

Food safety has become an important priority for consumers, hence organic foods grown organically without the use of artificial fertilizers, such as organic tea leaves, are considered safer than conventional tea leaves. This is also helping the organic tea industry gain popularity.

Furthermore, the organic tea industry is predicted to expand as a result of the rising trend of organic and clean-label nutritious beverages.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on product type, herbal organic tea is anticipated to account for over 50% of the market share over the forecast period.

The North American organic tea market is expected to register growth at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to account for 3/7 th of the global organic tea consumption through 2032

of the global organic tea consumption through 2032 Organic tea sold in tea bags is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period

The supply chain for the organic tea market was severely affected by COVID-19, resulting in a slowdown in sales. However, with the recovery of the economy and rising demand for functional beverages, the market is anticipated to grow significantly.

“Consumers seeking authentic tea experience will result in high demand for specialty tea. This is expected to aid the organic tea market growth,” says an analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global organic tea market is moderately consolidated with the leading players focusing on launching new and innovative teas while strategically partnering and acquiring established players in the business. In addition, they are also expanding their production capabilities to allow consolidation in the market:

In October 2019, a leading company selling organic tea, Choice Organic Teas was acquired by Yogi Tea as a strategic move to expand their organic tea business globally.

Celestial Seasonings launched TeaWell in October 2019, a product line that combines organic wellness tea with a potent blend of health benefits and exquisite tastes. The range includes a variety of flavors created using a mix of herbs and botanicals. The “Daily Wellness Core” in these products is a combination of four vital ingredients: elderberry, dandelion root, Panax ginseng and green rooibos.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic tea market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Organic Tea Market by Category By Product Type, Organic Tea Market is Segmented as:

True Tea Black Tea Green Tea Oolong Tea Pu-erh Tea White Tea

Herbal Tea Chamomile Herbal Tea Peppermint Herbal Tea Ginger Herbal Tea Lemongrass Herbal Tea Other Herbal Teas



By Form, the Organic Tea Market is Segmented as:

Dried Leaf

Powder Leaf

Liquid

By Packaging, the Organic Tea Market is Segmented as:

Cartons

Cans

Tea Bags

Paper Pouches

Other Packaging

By Sales Channel, the Organic Tea Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, the Organic Tea Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

