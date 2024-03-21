Outdoor Living Structure Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, the global outdoor living structure market has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by a confluence of factors including rising household consumer spending, the growing popularity of outdoor lounging spaces, and an increasing inclination towards enhancing outdoor living experiences. This article delves into the key trends, drivers, and regional dynamics shaping the trajectory of this burgeoning market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Renson, Outdoor Structure Company, LLC, Absolute Outdoor Living, Corradi Outdoor Living Space, Luxox, IQ Outdoor Living, Totally Outdoors, Scandia Canada, Country Lane Gazebos, and Texas Best Fence & Patio are the prominent players operating in this market.

Market Overview:

The global outdoor living structure market, valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2022, is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 4.0 billion by the end of the forecast period. Analysts attribute this growth to a surge in demand from both residential and commercial sectors, with bars, restaurants, and hotels actively beautifying their outdoor spaces to attract customers.

Drivers of Market Growth:

Rise in Household Consumer Spending: Increased disposable income and a growing emphasis on home beautification are driving homeowners to invest in outdoor living structures, thereby bolstering market growth.

Popularity of Outdoor Cooking: The burgeoning trend of outdoor cooking, particularly grilling, is fueling demand for outdoor living structures, as consumers seek to create functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor kitchens and dining areas.

Growth in House Ownership: The steady rise in homeownership, coupled with a desire to create inviting outdoor lounging spaces for relaxation and entertainment, is further propelling market expansion.

Key Market Segments:

Pergolas: Pergolas emerge as a dominant segment, fueled by their versatility and appeal in enhancing outdoor seating areas and poolside lounges. The increasing preference for incorporating plants around outdoor spaces is driving the popularity of pergolas.

Regional Insights:

North America: Leading the market, North America benefits from a culture of outdoor living, with homeowners investing significantly in decorating their outdoor spaces. The presence of front and backyards in most residential properties further drives market growth.

Europe: The market in Europe is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising popularity of outdoor space enhancement in commercial establishments such as schools, hotels, and offices.

Asia Pacific: With increasing spending capacity, Asia Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for outdoor living structure manufacturers, as consumers seek to elevate their outdoor living experiences.

South America and Middle East & Africa: While demand is high in South America, the market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow moderately, fueled by the installation of innovative outdoor living structures in residential spaces.

