Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market Forecast 2023-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The global market for baby and toddler feeding products & accessories is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a myriad of factors including increasing birth rates, rising consumer spending capacity, and heightened awareness regarding infant health and hygiene. This research report delves into the market dynamics, trends, and regional outlook to provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape.

Key Players and Market Developments

The industry is highly competitive, with the presence of various global and regional players that control majority of the baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market share. Artsana USA Inc. (Chicco), Carter’s, Inc. (Skip Hop), KINTO CO., Ltd, Lässig GmbH, Mayborn USA Inc. (Tommee Tippee), Mothercare PLC, Munchkin Inc., NOVATEX GmbH, Pigeon Corporation, and Tupperware are the prominent market entities. These players are following the latest baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market trends to strengthen their market share.

Market Overview:

In 2022, the global baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion. It is projected to witness a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the increasing demand for safe, hygienic, and innovative feeding solutions for infants and toddlers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Rising Birth Rates: With approximately 140 million births occurring annually worldwide, the demand for baby feeding products is on the rise, particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific, where over half of all births take place.

Increased Consumer Spending: Parents, especially in developed regions, are allocating significant resources towards childcare, with American parents alone spending over US$ 42 billion on childcare in January 2020. This surge in spending capacity is propelling the market forward.

Growing Awareness: Heightened awareness regarding the importance of safe and hygienic feeding practices, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving the demand for quality feeding accessories.

Product Innovation: Key players are actively innovating their product offerings to cater to evolving consumer needs, resulting in the development of novel materials such as bamboo and silicon, which offer enhanced safety and functionality.

Market Segmentation:

The baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market encompasses a wide array of products including bibs, bowls, plates, spoons, forks, and more. Sales of feeding bowls and plates, available in materials such as silicon, plastic, bamboo, and stainless steel, are witnessing significant growth globally.

Regional Outlook:

North America: Dominates the global market, driven by the availability of innovative products and the presence of key manufacturers. Parents in the region are increasingly prioritizing the safety and wellness of their children, thereby propelling market growth.

Asia Pacific: Experiencing steady growth, fueled by factors such as increasing birth rates and the proliferation of online platforms like First Cry, which offer a diverse range of feeding products. Manufacturers in the region are also focusing on producing FDA-approved and BPA-free accessories to meet stringent safety standards.

