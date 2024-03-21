Kombucha Tea Market Expected to Reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2033 with CAGR of 12% | Future Market Insights

The kombucha tea market is projected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 1.72 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 5.4 billion by 2033.

One of the key drivers of the global kombucha tea market is the growing need for convenient packaging. Busy lives and time restrictions around the world have raised demand for on-the-go meal options.

This is growing sales of portable kombucha tea. To capitalise on this, important manufacturers are introducing appealing packaging that increases the shelf life of kombucha tea storage.

Kombucha tea manufacturers are also continually offering consumers more inventive flavour options. The kombucha tea innovation is done to suit consumer demand for a healthy and nutritious drink while maintaining the product’s flavour, taste, texture, and nutritional qualities.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14413

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Organic kombucha tea is expected to grow at a lucrative 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America kombucha tea market is expected to dominate the global market in 2022, with a share of around 24.1% by 2032

In terms of sales channels, modern trade is expected to have a dominant share in 2022

Online retail stores are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, green tea is expected to dominate the global market in 2022

Black kombucha tea is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

“Manufacturers of kombucha tea are focusing on increasing product transparency. They are also putting together dedicated teams to devise legal marketing strategies to ensure proper kombucha tea representation to woo consumers.” says a analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kombucha tea manufacturers are introducing new products to cater to consumers’ diverse preferences and tastes. Kombucha tea market trends such as changing consumer preferences toward non-alcoholic beverages and increased consumption of healthier beverages, key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global kombucha tea market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Kombucha Tea Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

By Flavor Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube