Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Poised for Steady Growth at 6% CAGR, Reaching US$5.3 Billion by 2028

The global peripheral vascular stents market is positioned for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 5.3 Billion by 2028. This signifies a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, according to a recent market report by Future Market Insights (FMI) titled ‘Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2028’.

Market Expected to Reach US$5.3 Billion by 2028

FMI estimates the global market for peripheral vascular stents to be valued at US$2,822.5 million in 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching US$5,324.1 million by 2028.

Self-Expanding Stents Lead the Market

Within the market segmentation, self-expanding stents currently dominate the landscape, capturing over 52.1% of the global peripheral vascular stents market value share in 2021. This dominance is likely due to several factors, such as their ease of deployment and adaptability to varying vessel sizes.

Future Outlook for a Growing Market

The peripheral vascular stents market is expected to witness continued expansion in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), increasing geriatric population, and growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Peripheral Artery Disease and Aging Population Drive Demand

The increasing prevalence of PAD, a condition that affects blood flow in the arteries of the legs and arms, is a significant driver of market growth. As the population ages, the risk of PAD also increases, leading to a greater demand for peripheral vascular stents as a treatment option.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Gaining Traction

The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for peripheral vascular interventions is another factor contributing to market expansion. These procedures offer patients faster recovery times and less discomfort compared to traditional open surgery. Peripheral vascular stents play a crucial role in these minimally invasive techniques.

Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Segmental Forecast

The global peripheral vascular stents market has been segmented on the basis of product type, artery type, end user and regions. Globally, the self-expanding stents is expected to be the most attractive segment from the manufacturers’ point of view. Although there is a high demand for drug eluting stents and the segment leads in terms of market volume in the forecast period, high price of drug eluting stents would lead to low revenue contribution of the product type segment. Among all the artery types, high demand of peripheral stents is expected to come from iliac artery segment due to growing prevalence for peripheral artery disease in many countries across the globe.

Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of value, the global peripheral vascular stents market is expected to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022–2028. With nearly 48.5% market share, North America dominated in the global peripheral vascular stents market in 2021, partly due to penetration of newly approved drug eluting stents in the U.S. Western Europe is expected to be the second large market globally, with the U.K., Italy, France and Germany being countries with high growth rates. APEJ is expected to be the second large market for peripheral vascular stents, primarily due to improving immunization access and availability of cost-effective surgeries.

Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Competition Tracking

The market for peripheral vascular stents is consolidated with few players contributing over 55% of revenue share. The key players identified in the global market include Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others. Acquisition of established products to gain immediate growth is the key strategy adopted by key players in the market.

