Global Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market Aims for US$ 203.2 Million by 2028 Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6%

The global preterm birth diagnostic test kits market had sales of $121.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of 1.6 times over the forecast period. Over the course of the 2022–2028 projection period, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, with sales expected to reach US$203.2 million in 2028.

In 2021, the global market for quick diagnostic test kits was estimated to be worth $15.6 billion, of which the preterm birth diagnostic test kits market accounted for almost 1%. For the makers in the developing markets of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, the lack of knowledge of preterm diagnostic kits offers numerous profitable potential.

The preterm birth diagnostic test kits market in North America is anticipated to continue to be the primary revenue sink, while the global market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period to reach a value of over US$ 200 Mn by 2028. Given that the majority of facilities that provide preterm birth diagnostic test kits are situated in this region, Europe is anticipated to continue being the primary source market for these kits. However, the market for preterm birth diagnostic test kits is expanding due to rising demand and affordable diagnostic choices in nations like China, India, and several other Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern nations.

Initiate In-Depth Research With Your Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7551

Key Findings Presented in the Report on the Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market:

According to the data, the number of births in 2017 was roughly 115.4 million, of which 12.8 million or 11.1% were preterm. Preterm birth problems are the biggest cause of death for children under the age of five, according to the World Health Organization. In 2015, they were directly responsible for around one million deaths. Of these, cost-effective measures can avoid three-quarters of these deaths. Across different regions, preterm birth diagnostic test kit adoption rates varied from 2% to 15%. A substantial chunk of the preterm birth test kit market has gone untapped, leaving it open for manufacturers of preterm diagnostic test kits. This is because the majority of the current patient pool is ignorant of the cost-saving advantages of preterm birth diagnostic test kits.

Analysis of the Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market:

The most common sample used for preterm labor and premature membrane rupture diagnosis in preterm birth diagnostic test kits is blood. The most popular and widely recognized preterm birth diagnostic test kits among end users are those that employ blood samples for preterm birth diagnosis. On the other hand, preterm birth diagnostic test kits using vaginal discharge sample type are becoming more and more common.

Patients experiencing symptoms of preterm birth are primarily referred to hospitals, outpatient clinics, and diagnostic laboratories that use preterm birth diagnostic tests. Because they are the principal healthcare institution for preterm cases, hospitals are expected to account for the majority of the revenue share under the end users segment for the preterm birth diagnostic test kits market in 2017.

Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market – Competitive Landscape:

The key players of this market are adopting strategies such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and collaborations to gain expand their market presence and open up new streams of revenue generation.

In June 2021, Medix Biochemica announced the launch of a new molecular diagnostic reagents division named “MedixMDx” to offer extensive range of products and services for their customers.

In September 2020, QIAGEN announced the acquisition of NeuMoDx Molecular Inc., which helped the company to complete their product portfolio of PCR technology based automated molecular testing solutions.

In May 2021, Sera Prognostics announced a strategic commercial partnership with Anthem Inc., to make their “PreTRM® “tests available to all the customers of Anthem in the U.S.

Since the awareness of preterm birth diagnostic test kits is increasing, the demand for these kits will rise in the next few years. This creates many lucrative opportunities for the key players of this industry.

Explore Our Methodology Framework:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-7551

Key Companies Profiled:

Qiagen

Medix Biochemica

Hologic Inc.

Sera Prognostics

IQ Products

Creative Diagnostics

Nanjing Liming Biological Preparations Co., Ltd.

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Bioserv Diagnostic GmbH

Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market, By Category:

Product:

ffN Test

PAMG-1 Test

IGFBP-1 Test

Sample:

Blood

Urine

Vaginal Discharge

End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Outpatient Clinics

Research Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa

APECJ

China

Japan

Secure Your Market Analysis Now: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7551

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube