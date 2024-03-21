FIDO Authentication Industry Hits $1.24 Billion in 2022, Set to Soar to $12.06 Billion by 2033

The FIDO Authentication Market has witnessed remarkable growth, with the total revenue reaching US$ 1,238.6 million in 2022. This impressive growth trajectory is projected to continue, with the market expected to surge to US$ 12,059.7 million by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The market’s expansion is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of FIDO authentication solutions across various industries. The rising concerns over cybersecurity threats have prompted organizations to seek robust authentication methods, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of biometric authentication methods and the proliferation of mobile devices are providing lucrative opportunities for market players to innovate and expand their offerings.

Competitive Landscape – Regional Trends:

The FIDO Authentication Market is highly competitive, with key players constantly innovating to maintain their market position. Regional trends indicate that North America dominates the market, owing to a high concentration of tech-savvy enterprises and stringent security regulations. Europe follows closely behind, driven by increasing awareness of data security. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth potential due to the rapid digitalization of economies and the need for robust authentication solutions.

Restraints:

Despite its rapid growth, the market faces certain limitations, including concerns related to user privacy and data protection. Striking a balance between stringent security measures and user convenience remains a challenge for market players. Moreover, the high initial costs associated with implementing FIDO authentication solutions may hinder adoption among smaller enterprises.

Region-wise Insights – Category-wise Insights:

Regionally, North America leads the FIDO Authentication Market, with a substantial share of the global market. Within categories, biometric authentication solutions are gaining prominence due to their accuracy and user-friendliness. Moreover, the healthcare and financial sectors are witnessing substantial adoption of FIDO authentication, driven by the need for secure access to sensitive data.

Competitive Landscape

As organizations around the world are challenged in controlling dynamic and hybrid IT environment, the need for secure mobile or online applications without compromising user convenience is increasing continuously.

Owing to this, most of the leading players in the FIDO authentication technology are coming with advanced and innovative solutions that meets the ever-changing demand from organizations for advanced security and privacy concerns.

  • In January 2021, Aware, Inc. announced the launch of AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. Designed to serve among 1-30 million identities or more, AwareABIS supports fingerprint, face and iris modalities, and features a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system for civil or criminal applications.

FIDO Authentication Outlook by Category

By Solution:

  • FIDO U2F Authentication Devices
  • FIDO Authentication SDKs
    • FIDO Client SDK
    • FIDO Server SDK
  • Services
    • Technology Consulting
    • Integration & Deployment
    • FIDO Certification Services
    • Support Services

By Application:

  • Payment Processing
  • PKI/Credential Management
  • Document Signing
  • User Authentication
  • Others

By Industry:

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail & CPG
  • Government & Defense
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

