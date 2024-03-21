POP Display Market Overview 2023 to 2031, Future Trends and Industry Forecast | International Paper, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Point-of-Purchase (POP) Display Market stands as a beacon of innovation, transforming the way consumers interact with products and brands. With a valuation of US$ 10.2 billion in 2022, this dynamic industry is projected to surge at a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% through 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 19.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth trajectory is propelled by a myriad of factors, foremost among them being the relentless focus on enhancing the in-store shopping experience.

Industry Overview: POP displays, strategically positioned adjacent to promoted products in retail environments, serve as powerful marketing tools. These visually captivating displays not only attract consumers but also influence their purchasing decisions, driving brand visibility and fostering impulse buying. Moreover, the integration of digital signage and interactive displays has ushered in a new era of personalized shopping experiences, powered by technologies like machine learning and facial recognition.

Competitive Landscape:

International Paper

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Georgia-Pacific

WestRock Company

Pratt Industries Inc.

Marketing Alliance Group

Siffron

Regional Analysis:

North America’s robust retail sector and penchant for visually appealing designs make it a key market for POP displays. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific’s burgeoning manufacturing and retail sectors offer ample opportunities for market expansion.

Emerging Trends:

The POP display market is witnessing a surge in demand for custom solutions driven by augmented reality, machine learning, and eco-friendly designs. Animation and interactive displays are becoming increasingly prevalent, offering immersive shopping experiences that resonate with modern consumers.

Market Dynamics:

The evolution of organized retailing and hyper-consumerism has intensified the focus on in-store experiences, prompting brands to leverage data analytics and AI for targeted marketing. Additionally, the rise in digital signage adoption is reshaping consumer engagement strategies, allowing brands to collect valuable insights on demographics and preferences.

Opportunities and Challenges:

While the market presents abundant opportunities for growth, challenges such as maintaining sustainability and staying abreast of rapidly evolving technologies loom large. However, forward-thinking stakeholders can turn these challenges into opportunities by embracing eco-friendly designs and investing in innovative solutions.

Future Outlook:

With North America leading the charge in market share, the Asia Pacific region is poised for steady growth, fueled by expanding manufacturing bases and retail spaces. As digital ad spending continues to soar globally, the POP display market is set to redefine the retail landscape with its immersive and personalized experiences.

Consumer Behavior:

Consumers today crave unique and personalized shopping experiences. POP displays, with their ability to deliver targeted messaging and tailored promotions, resonate deeply with this consumer sentiment, driving brand loyalty and engagement.

