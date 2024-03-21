Towards Carbon Neutrality: Global Carbon Trading Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Trillion by 2031 with 19.0% CAGR Growth – Market Outlook 2031

Wilmington, USA, 2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global carbon trading market has emerged as a key instrument in the fight against climate change, offering a mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and incentivize sustainable practices across industries and regions. Carbon trading, also known as emissions trading or cap-and-trade, involves the buying and selling of permits or credits that allow companies to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. The market facilitates the transition to a low-carbon economy by putting a price on carbon emissions, encouraging emission reductions, and promoting investments in clean energy and sustainable technologies. With a market size valued at US$ 1.0 trillion in 2022, the global carbon trading market is projected to advance at a robust CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.8 trillion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview:

Carbon trading has gained prominence as a market-based mechanism for addressing climate change and achieving emission reduction targets set forth in international agreements such as the Paris Agreement. By establishing a carbon price, carbon trading creates economic incentives for businesses to adopt cleaner technologies, improve energy efficiency, and invest in renewable energy projects. The market operates on the principle of emissions allowances, wherein companies are allocated a certain number of permits to emit greenhouse gases, and those exceeding their allowances can buy additional permits from those with surplus allowances or invest in emission reduction projects. Carbon trading plays a crucial role in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and mobilizing private sector investments towards a low-carbon future.

Market Size and Growth:

The global carbon trading market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by factors such as increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions, growing public awareness of climate change risks, and the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable business practices. As countries and companies commit to ambitious climate targets and carbon neutrality goals, the demand for carbon credits and offsets is expected to surge, driving market expansion. Moreover, the emergence of voluntary carbon markets and initiatives such as carbon pricing schemes and carbon border adjustments are further bolstering market growth, creating new opportunities for carbon trading participants to mitigate emissions and contribute to global climate action.

Market Segmentation:

The global carbon trading market can be segmented based on various factors, including trading scheme, market type, sector, and region.

By Trading Scheme: Cap-and-Trade, Carbon Tax, Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), Offset Programs

Cap-and-Trade, Carbon Tax, Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), Offset Programs By Market Type: Compliance Market, Voluntary Market

Compliance Market, Voluntary Market By Sector: Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Agriculture, Forestry, Waste Management, Others

Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Agriculture, Forestry, Waste Management, Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Europe is expected to lead the global carbon trading market, driven by the region’s established emissions trading system (EU ETS), ambitious climate policies, and strong regulatory frameworks promoting carbon pricing and emission reductions. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront of carbon trading initiatives, implementing measures to strengthen carbon markets and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. Moreover, North America is witnessing significant growth in the carbon trading market, with jurisdictions such as California, Quebec, and the northeastern states participating in regional cap-and-trade programs and carbon pricing mechanisms. Additionally, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are emerging as key markets for carbon trading, driven by increasing awareness of climate change risks, policy developments, and investments in sustainable development.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers influencing the growth of the global carbon trading market include:

Stringent regulatory frameworks and climate policies aimed at reducing emissions

Corporate sustainability commitments and investor pressure to address climate risks

Growing demand for carbon credits and offsets from voluntary and compliance markets

Technological advancements and innovations in carbon accounting, verification, and trading platforms

However, the market also faces challenges such as:

Lack of uniformity and transparency in carbon pricing mechanisms

Concerns about carbon market integrity, including issues related to fraud and double counting

Volatility and uncertainty in carbon prices, influenced by factors such as policy changes and market dynamics

Limited participation and engagement from key sectors and regions, hindering market liquidity and effectiveness

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the future of the global carbon trading market, including:

Expansion of carbon pricing initiatives and emissions trading systems at national, regional, and international levels

Integration of blockchain technology and digital platforms for transparent and secure carbon trading transactions

Development of nature-based solutions and carbon offset projects to enhance ecosystem resilience and biodiversity

Emergence of innovative financial instruments and derivatives to hedge against carbon price risks and enhance market liquidity

Future Outlook:

With the growing urgency to address climate change and achieve net-zero emissions targets, the global carbon trading market is expected to play a central role in facilitating the transition to a sustainable and resilient future. As governments, businesses, and investors ramp up their efforts to decarbonize the economy, the demand for carbon credits and offsets is anticipated to soar, driving market growth and innovation. Moreover, the evolution of carbon trading mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and market infrastructure is likely to shape the future landscape of carbon markets, fostering greater transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

