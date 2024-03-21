Front-end Module Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2020-2030

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —The Front-end Module Market, a cornerstone of the automotive industry, has experienced a shift in dynamics amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite setbacks in global economies, manufacturers anticipate growth in business activities, especially in the last quarter of 2020. This comprehensive market research study explores key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Front-end Module Market. Stakeholders aiming to enter, expand, or optimize their presence in the market will find actionable recommendations based on a thorough analysis utilizing both primary and secondary research methods.

Market Overview

The global Front-end Module Market is witnessing strategic measures by companies, including suspension of operations and a minimal workforce during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Despite this, manufacturers anticipate growth in the last quarter of 2020, drawing inspiration from previous successful product launches. For example, semiconductor company Qorvo introduced a suite of automotive products, including integrated front-end modules, supporting dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) systems.

Market Trends and Dynamics

The expansion of the Front-end Module Market has faced challenges due to reduced consumer footfall in showrooms. Automakers across regions, including Europe, the U.S., Russia, and India, are working to maintain vehicle assemblies amid disruptions. Postponement and cancellation of industry events add to the challenges faced by car makers.

Aesthetic Surfaces and Precision Molding

Front-end module market players are ramping up production capacities to manufacture components like glass mat thermoplastic (GMT) for both small and luxury cars. The market anticipates SUVs to hold the highest revenue share among passenger vehicles. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India are strengthening their distribution chains globally, with a focus on countries such as France, Germany, and Spain.

High-speed Automotive Ethernet in V2X Communication

The trend of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is driving change in the Front-end Module Market. Automotive Ethernet is being used to connect telematics control units (TCUs) in cars, with a focus on improving throughput. Companies are introducing high-speed Ethernet exceeding 10 Gbit/s to enhance communication efficiency. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios in plastic and mechanical assemblies, with a specific emphasis on modularized vehicle fronts.

Robust Front-end Modules with Air Flap Controls

Module specialists are offering individual module solutions to car makers, with a focus on lowering manufacturing and processing costs. Companies are integrating systems with active air control features to improve aerodynamics, adhering to stringent emission regulations. The trend of modularized vehicle fronts serves as a key driver of the Front-end Module Market.

Customized Solutions and Materials

Front-end module market players are adopting comprehensive services to help OEMs gain recognition, offering project-level services and in-house developments. Customized solutions are generating incremental opportunities, with manufacturers experimenting with various materials and colors to attract customers.

Thermoplastics for Greater Flexibility

Thermoplastic materials are gaining traction for their easy-flowing properties during processing. While comparatively expensive, manufacturers are utilizing thermoplastics to produce highly integrated hybrid front-end modules. Thermoplastics offer flexibility and are particularly useful for developing systems with adjustable airflow.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Front-end module components are designed based on vehicle type or model, requiring significant capital investments for mold upgrades. Lockdown measures, credit crunch, and weakened consumer demand have impacted the demand for new vehicles and hindered the Front-end Module Market globally. However, opportunities lie in reducing aerodynamic drag, with the adoption of active grille shutters contributing to improved vehicle aerodynamics.

