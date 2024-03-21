Electric Gripper Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global Electric Gripper Market is poised for substantial growth, with a valuation of US$ 486.3 Mn in 2022 and a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated US$ 784.3 Mn by the end of 2031. Analysts foresee expansion in the manufacturing and packaging sectors to be the driving force behind the industry’s growth. Affordable grippers capable of handling diverse objects are gaining traction, especially those offering a broad grip force range and fast response times.

Market Dynamics

The surge in the adoption of robotic technologies in the manufacturing sector and the rise of Industry 4.0 present promising opportunities for electric gripper manufacturers. Vendors are introducing adaptive robotic grippers integrated with Artificial Intelligence, leveraging innovative gripping and mobility technologies to capture market share. Collaborations between manufacturers are also on the rise to expand product portfolios and global reach.

Understanding Electric Grippers

Electric grippers, crucial in production and assembling processes, serve as end-of-arm tooling robots. These grippers can be mounted on machines or fitted onto the end of a robot, facilitating the handling of various objects. Servo electric grippers offer operators precise control over gripping force, speed, and location, enhancing load correspondence, minimizing shock, maximizing grip force, and saving time.

Driving Forces: Manufacturing and Packaging

Electric grippers find widespread applications in industrial manufacturing and packaging, optimizing production processes and boosting supply chain efficiency. Their popularity in picking and placing applications, especially with 2-jaw and 3-jaw grippers, contributes to increased demand. The expansion of the manufacturing and packaging sectors further propels the market, with 3-jaw grippers proving more flexible and accurate in moving larger objects.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in AI and grabbing technologies have fueled the demand for electric grippers, making automation a sought-after solution in various manufacturing sectors. Manufacturers increasingly focus on developing electric grippers with enhanced force and movement control for more accurate gripping.

Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate the electric gripper market from 2023 to 2031, driven by the expansion of the manufacturing sector and an upswing in industrial projects. The U.S., a key market, is witnessing increased investment in smart factories and the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow steadily, supported by government investments in the manufacturing sector.

Key Players and Developments

Key players in the electric gripper market, such as Applied Robotics Inc., DESTACO, Festo Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., are focusing on R&D for innovative products. Expansion of product portfolios and strategic mergers and acquisitions are common strategies. Recent developments include DH-Robotics launching an industrial flat electric gripper series, Oriental Motor expanding its electric gripper product line, and Applied Robotics and The Effecto Group introducing a new range of electric grippers.

