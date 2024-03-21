Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —The agriculture tire and tire cord market, like many others, has weathered the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank’s Raw Materials Price Index forecasts a modest recovery in agricultural raw material prices, particularly for commodities such as natural rubber, in the first quarter of 2021. However, the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to impact the growth of the agriculture tire and tire cord market, especially with the slowdown in economic growth in the agriculture sector.

Innovations Driving Growth:

As the agriculture tire and tire cord market adapts to the challenges, tractor makers are gearing up for innovation to boost volumes during the pandemic. While tractor sales are on the rise, manufacturers recognize the need for continuous innovation to navigate uncertainties arising from the ongoing global health crisis. Rental programs and shared business usage models are expected to play a pivotal role in revitalizing growth in the agriculture tire and tire cord market.

Targeting Growth in Emerging Markets:

Manufacturers are strategically targeting growth opportunities, particularly in agriculture-intensive economies like India. The utilization of virtual design modeling and innovative tire compound recipes is giving companies a competitive edge. Industry players, including Apollo, Good Year Tyres, BKT, and Birla Tyres, are establishing robust supply chain routes in India to meet the growing demand for agriculture tires and tire cords. There is a rising emphasis on designing affordable agricultural tires that prioritize safety for farmers in budget-strapped regions.

On- and Off-Road Tires Revolutionizing Transportation:

The agriculture industry has evolved into one of the largest transport users globally. To address transportation and logistics challenges, manufacturers are turning to on- and off-road tires. The Alliance 398 MPT agricultural tire is gaining attention for its versatility, offering on- and off-road applications between warehouses, factories, and agricultural sites. Trucks equipped with such tires are proving to be more fuel-efficient than traditional tractors, establishing a stable revenue stream in the truck manufacturing sector.

Reducing Downtime and Improving Bottom Lines:

While the agriculture tire and tire cord market is projected to surpass the US$ 14.9 billion mark by 2030, users face challenges related to downtime in agricultural vehicles. Manufacturers are actively promoting preventative tire maintenance measures to reduce downtime. Education on tire tread depth measurement and precision inflation is crucial for farm owners to enhance the longevity and efficiency of agricultural trucks and tractors. Pneumatic agricultural tires, known for increased traction, fuel efficiency, and reduced compaction, are gaining popularity, translating to improved bottom lines for farm owners.

Innovation in All-Terrain Tires and Collaboration:

Manufacturers are expanding their focus beyond tractors and trucks, exploring value-grab opportunities in slurry tankers and towing trucks. Collaboration with tractor and truck manufacturers is driving innovations in all-terrain tires, offering versatility for different applications. High-grade and wear-resistant tread compounds are used to ensure long-lasting performance in agricultural vehicles, addressing challenges related to soil compaction, tread wear, and sidewall strength.

Smart Solutions for Improved Performance:

The agriculture tire and tire cord market is witnessing the integration of technology to meet changing needs. Mobile apps have emerged as a breakthrough innovation, providing real-time monitoring of tractor tire performance. Advanced sensor-based control systems measure potential differences between optimal pressure and actual tire pressure, enabling recommended adjustments to enhance the tractor’s tire performance.

