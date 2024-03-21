Automotive Carbon Wheel Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global automotive carbon wheel market is poised for substantial growth, with the industry’s value reaching US$ 880.0 million in 2022 and anticipated to advance at a commendable CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031. Analysts attribute this growth to the increasing sales of high-end luxury and premium vehicles, coupled with the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As automakers focus on enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency, the demand for lightweight components, particularly carbon wheels, is gaining momentum.

Market Dynamics:

The surge in capital investment and research and development (R&D) spending by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in passenger cars, is identified as a key driver propelling the automotive carbon wheel market forward. The market is witnessing a paradigm shift from traditional steel and aluminum wheels to carbon composite material-based wheels, known for their superior physical and chemical properties.

( ) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79966

Key Market Trends:

Innovations Driving Progress:

Manufacturers are introducing innovative carbon wheel products that comply with regulations, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance overall vehicle efficiency.

Technological advancements are expected to open ample opportunities for industry participants, although the high manufacturing cost poses a challenge.

Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles:

The global electric vehicle fleet’s consistent rise is a major catalyst for the automotive carbon wheel market.

As EV manufacturers focus on reducing vehicle mass to improve range and ride comfort, key carbon wheel vendors are expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

Growth in Sale of High-end Luxury and Premium Vehicles:

Carbon fiber wheels are gaining popularity in performance vehicles, including sports cars and SUVs, due to their strength, efficiency, and weight reduction benefits.

Luxury automakers, such as Ford, are incorporating carbon wheels in their high-performance vehicles, contributing to market growth.

Increase in Demand for Passenger Vehicles:

The growth in the sale of passenger vehicles globally, particularly premium ones, is driving the automotive carbon wheel market.

The rise in disposable income worldwide is fueling the demand for high-end luxury and passenger vehicles, further boosting market statistics.

OEM Sales Channel Dominance:

The OEM sales channels segment is leading the market, driven by the lucrative presence of luxury automakers globally.

Major premium vehicle manufacturers are increasingly using carbon fiber wheels to enhance vehicle dynamics, gaining traction in premium cars and SUVs.

Regional Outlook:

Europe Leading Market Share:

Europe dominated the automotive carbon wheel market in 2022, with a significant presence of OEMs and tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers.

The region is poised to maintain its dominance, driven by high investment in research and development, increased competition among luxury automakers, and a significant luxury automaker presence.

North America Projected for Growth:

North America is expected to witness an increase in the market size due to the rising sale of high-end luxury vehicles, especially in the SUV segment.

The region, being the largest market for SUVs globally, is experiencing a surge in demand for automobiles with better fuel efficiency, contributing to market development.

Key Players and Developments:

Key players in the global automotive carbon wheel market include Blackstone Tek, Bucci Composites, Carbon Revolution, Dymag Group Limited, ESE Carbon Co., Geric, Hitachi Metals Ltd., HRE Wheels, LITESPEED RACING, Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc., Rotobox d.o.o., Rolko Kohlgrüber GmbH, Ronal Group, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Notable developments include collaborations such as Dymag Group Limited’s partnership with Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd., aimed at mass manufacturing carbon composite wheels for the automotive industry.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=79966<ype=S

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com