Intrathecal Pumps Market to Exceed Value of US$ 405.6 Million by 2031, Reveals TMR Study

The global intrathecal pumps industry, valued at US$ 272.1 million in 2021, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 405.6 million by 2031.

Analysts highlight the efficacy of intrathecal pain pump implants in reducing debilitating pain and delivering medication in low doses, offering fewer side effects and quicker therapeutic action compared to other forms of treatment. The increase in chronic pain sufferers in the U.S. is a key driver for intrathecal pump demand, with similar trends observed globally. The surge in demand for intrathecal pump implants for chronic pain treatment is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Intrathecal pumps are implantable devices placed under the skin in the abdomen, delivering medication via a catheter to the spine. These pumps provide precise doses of medication without complex pumping, ideal for long-term treatment when other options are costly or less effective. Medication can be infused steadily or variably according to physician instructions, with reservoirs refilled via needle injection. They’re used for managing spasticity and chronic pain, delivering potent drugs in low doses to minimize side effects. This method is effective when systemic administration fails to achieve adequate drug concentrations or requires high doses, reducing side effects associated with systemic delivery.

Technologically Advanced Products with Improved Features

Technological advancements are fueling growth in the global intrathecal pumps market, with manufacturers increasingly focused on innovative product development to gain a competitive advantage. The introduction of smart intrathecal pumps management systems aids clinicians in programming and calculating dose delivery rates, ultimately improving patient care. These innovations have spurred demand for intrathecal infusion pumps, with continued enhancements expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic pain disorders

Advancements in intrathecal pump technology

Growing acceptance of intrathecal drug delivery systems

Rising geriatric population

Favorable reimbursement policies

Challenges:

High cost associated with intrathecal pump implantation

Limited awareness in developing regions

Regulatory hurdles and stringent approval processes

Key Developments:

In February 2020 , Flowonix Medical, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing approval for Prometra II Programmable Pump System for use with intrathecal baclofen. The company introduced the Prometra II 40mL pump in the U.S. in November 2019.

, Flowonix Medical, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing approval for Prometra II Programmable Pump System for use with intrathecal baclofen. The company introduced the Prometra II 40mL pump in the U.S. in November 2019. In October 2019 , the FDA classified the recall of Medtronic’s SynchroMed II implantable drug pumps as Class I, the most serious type of recall. The company announced the voluntary recall in October, indicating that it had received complaints about the pumps’ motors stalling permanently.

, the FDA classified the recall of Medtronic’s SynchroMed II implantable drug pumps as Class I, the most serious type of recall. The company announced the voluntary recall in October, indicating that it had received complaints about the pumps’ motors stalling permanently. In March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Flowonix Medical, Inc. to recall Prometra II Programmable Pump from the market. Increase in Error 115 occurrences was noted due to a software associated with the pumps.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global intrathecal pumps market and is poised to maintain dominance in the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for intrathecal procedures, a high prevalence of cancer and chronic pain, and technological advancements are driving growth in the region. The U.S. stands out as a key growth driver due to favorable reimbursement policies for intrathecal procedures.

Europe followed closely as the second largest market in 2021. Favorable regulatory and reimbursement environments, along with device approvals, are expected to further boost market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience rapid growth, driven by economic expansion and improved insurance coverage. Economic development in emerging economies will elevate patient disposable income, leading to increased healthcare spending. Additionally, investments in healthcare infrastructure across Asia are driving the adoption of hospital equipment. Collaborative efforts between governments and private insurers aim to enhance healthcare coverage, facilitating better access to quality healthcare facilities.

Market Trends:

Shift towards minimally invasive pain management procedures

Integration of digital health technologies for remote monitoring of intrathecal pumps

Adoption of patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) systems for personalized pain management

Collaborative efforts between healthcare providers and manufacturers to enhance product offerings

Future Outlook:

The future of the intrathecal pumps market looks promising, with sustained innovation and increasing adoption of these devices globally. Advancements in pump technology, coupled with expanding applications beyond pain management, are expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics into intrathecal pump systems is poised to revolutionize personalized pain management strategies.

