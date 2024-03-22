Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market to Reach Worth of US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s recent analysis of the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market, covering the historical period (2017–2018) and forecasting ahead (2019–2027), suggests that the significant prevalence of hypertension is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. The report indicates that the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market achieved a valuation of approximately US$ 1.9 billion in 2018 and is poised to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% to reach a value of ~US$ 3.5 Bn from 2019 to 2027.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7% throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing health consciousness among millennials, technological advancements, emphasis on product innovation, and the rising popularity of wearable health monitoring devices. Hospitals and home care settings are expected to maintain significant adoption of blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories. To thrive in this market landscape, stakeholders should adapt to evolving user preferences and incorporate advanced technologies to enhance the accuracy of their devices.

High Prevalence of Hypertension: A Key Driver

Hypertension, a grave medical condition, significantly heightens the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases, and is a major contributor to premature death worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports varying hypertension prevalence across regions, with the WHO African Region showing the highest prevalence at 27%, while the WHO Region of the Americas records the lowest at 18%.

BMI is strongly correlated with hypertension, with tribals having a BMI over 25 showing a higher propensity for high blood pressure. Salt intake is also directly linked to hypertension, notably among those consuming more than 10 grams per day.

Hypertension, often termed the ‘silent killer,’ manifests no symptoms prior to diagnosis, contributing to its widespread prevalence. In the U.S., the CDC found a hypertension prevalence of 29% in 2017, affecting approximately 103 million adults. Similarly, a 2019 AHA journal reported 43 million hypertensive individuals in Japan, with only half receiving treatment.

Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as poor diet, sedentary behavior, alcohol consumption, and stress contribute to early-onset hypertension, necessitating the use of blood pressure diagnostic devices. These factors collectively drive the global blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories market during the forecast period.

Prominent players:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Schiller AG,American Diagnostic Corporation,SPENGLER,Spacelabs Healthcare,Withings SA,Welch Allyn, Inc.,SunTech Medical, Inc.,A&D Medical,GE Healthcare

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market – Segmentation

Device

Sphygmomanometers

Mercury Sphygmomanometers

Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

Digital Sphygmomanometers

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Disposable Blood Pressure Transducers

Reusable Blood Pressure Transducers

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuff

Bladders, Bulbs, and Valves

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of hypertension and related conditions. Technological advancements in monitoring devices. Growing adoption of preventive healthcare measures. Rising geriatric population worldwide.

Challenges: High cost associated with advanced blood pressure monitoring devices. Limited access to healthcare facilities in rural and remote areas. Concerns regarding the accuracy of certain devices.



Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for better data analysis and interpretation.

Development of wearable blood pressure monitoring devices for continuous monitoring and real-time data tracking.

Expansion of distribution channels, including online platforms, to improve product accessibility.

Future Outlook: The blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing healthcare awareness, and the rising demand for home-based healthcare solutions. However, addressing affordability concerns and ensuring the accuracy and reliability of these devices will be critical for sustained market expansion.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size estimation and forecast.

Analysis of key market segments and their growth prospects.

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, and trends.

Regional analysis to identify growth opportunities in different geographical areas.

Competitive landscape analysis, including profiling of key players and strategic initiatives.

