Endocrine Testing Market to Reach Value of US$ 10.6 Billion by 2027, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global endocrine testing market highlights a surge in the prevalence of endocrine and metabolic disorders, propelling the market’s growth trajectory. The escalating cases of diabetes are particularly expected to drive significant expansion within the endocrine testing sector.

The report reveals that in 2018, the global endocrine testing market reached a valuation of US$ 5.5 billion. It further projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to reach US$ 10.6 Bn from 2019 to 2027, indicating sustained growth prospects for the market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Global Endocrine Testing Market

The endocrine system consists of glands that secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream. Tests are conducted to monitor levels of these hormones, such as FSH, LH, estradiol, and insulin, in biological samples. These tests help detect deviations in hormone production, indicating hypersecretion or hyposecretion, leading to endocrine disorders like infertility, menopause, and thyroid dysfunction.

The prevalence of disorders like diabetes and PCOS has increased, driving the growth of endocrine testing. Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets contribute to the rising incidence of diabetes, projected to reach 578 million by 2030. This surge in endocrine and metabolic disorders fuels the demand for new testing methods with rapid results. Key players are investing in research and development to introduce products with new technologies, further propelling market growth.

Leading players:

Agilent Technologies,,F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd,AB SCIEX,,Thermo Fisher Scientific,Abbott Laboratories,Bio-Rad Laboratories,DiaSorin S.p.A,Beckman Coulter Inc,Siemens Healthineers and bioMerieux

Segmentation:

Test Type

Estradiol (E2) Test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test

Progesterone Test

Testosterone Test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Prolactin Test

Cortisol Test

Insulin Test

Others (Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin, etc.)

Diagnostic Technologies

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay technologies

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Clinical Chemistry Technologies

End-user

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Based tests

Physician Offices

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders Technological advancements in diagnostic techniques Growing geriatric population Rising healthcare expenditure Focus on early disease detection and preventive healthcare

Challenges:

High cost associated with advanced diagnostic tests Lack of awareness in developing regions Reimbursement issues Regulatory challenges

Global Endocrine Testing Market: Key Developments

In May 2020, Roche acquired Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA based sequencing for diagnostic use

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific proposed to acquire QIAGEN N.V. as this acquisition would expand its specialty diagnostics portfolio with attractive molecular diagnostics capabilities, including infectious disease testing

, Thermo Fisher Scientific proposed to acquire QIAGEN N.V. as this acquisition would expand its specialty diagnostics portfolio with attractive capabilities, including infectious disease testing In July 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a 3 year, US$4.5 million collaboration with Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) and Genome Canada and the to develop targeted next-generation sequencing-based assays and analysis software.

Market Trends:

Shift towards personalized medicine Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic tools Development of point-of-care testing devices Rising adoption of novel biomarkers for endocrine disorders

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections Segment-wise analysis Regional dynamics and trends Competitive landscape Regulatory framework and challenges

