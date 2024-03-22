Medical Transcription Services Market is set to Generate Revenue of US$ 96.7 Billion by 2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global medical transcription services market highlights key trends spanning the historical period of 2017–2019 and the projected period of 2021–2028. The report anticipates a surge in the global medical transcription services market, attributing it to the growing adoption of healthcare automation and an increasing emphasis on standardized reporting formats. These factors are poised to fuel market growth significantly over the forecast period.

The global medical transcription services market reached a value of US$ 64.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2028. By the end of 2028, it is anticipated to surpass US$ 96.7 billion.

Companies operating in this market are experiencing significant revenue growth owing to rising demand from healthcare facilities. Key drivers include heightened awareness regarding electronic patient record maintenance, government initiatives, a growing elderly population globally, streamlined reimbursement processes, and the availability of cost-effective software solutions. A notable trend is the adoption of innovative recording systems, integrating various automatic audio recorders and speech recognition technology.

Medical transcription services represent a rapidly evolving segment in patient documentation and healthcare database management, reshaping the healthcare industry’s landscape.

Rising Demand for Proficient Medical Documentation Services Globally

The global medical transcription services market initially faced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, concerted efforts from governments, healthcare practitioners, and market stakeholders have paved the way for recovery and subsequent growth opportunities.

Traditionally, medical documentation involved cumbersome paperwork, often handwritten or typed on paper, leading to space constraints and difficulty in record retrieval. This process burdened healthcare institutes, hospitals, and clinics, necessitating a more efficient solution.

With increasing patient populations worldwide, rising surgical procedures, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the demand for medical transcription services has surged. This trend not only reduces manpower, space, and processing time but also creates lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to establish a foothold in the global market.

Competition Landscape:

Nuance Communications, Inc.,MModal, Inc.,Acusis, LLC,Transcend Services, Inc.,TransTech Medical Solutions,Precyse Solutions LLC,iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd., among others

Market Segmentation:

Service Type History and Physical Report (H&P) Discharge Summary (DS) Operative Note or Report (OP) Consultation Report (CONSULTS) Others (Pathology Report (PATH) & Radiology Report (X-rays or radiographs))



Mode of Procurement Outsourcing Offshoring Both



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in speech recognition and natural language processing, growing demand for electronic health records, increasing focus on healthcare digitization, and rising need for efficient clinical documentation.

Challenges:

Concerns regarding data security and patient privacy, complexities associated with multi-specialty medical transcription, and competition from alternative documentation methods like scribes and virtual assistants.

Medical Transcription Services Market: Key Developments

In October 2021 , VIQ Solutions, Inc. announced commercial launch of NetScribe for transcription agencies across the U.K. and Canada. VIQ’s cloud-based transcription workflow automation solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, enable efficiency and productivity gains globally.

, VIQ Solutions, Inc. announced commercial launch of NetScribe for transcription agencies across the U.K. and Canada. VIQ’s cloud-based transcription workflow automation solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, enable efficiency and productivity gains globally. In February 2021 , MModal’s technology division was acquired by 3M for a total enterprise value of US$ 1 Bn. MModal’s technology division offers cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools that will help 3M’s Health Information Systems division extend its capabilities.

, MModal’s technology division was acquired by 3M for a total enterprise value of US$ 1 Bn. MModal’s technology division offers cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools that will help 3M’s Health Information Systems division extend its capabilities. In July 2020, Allscripts and Microsoft Corp. announced that their long-standing strategic partnership would be extended to allow the development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. The five-year agreement will support Allscripts’ cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record, establishing Microsoft as the solution’s cloud provider and allowing for co-innovation to help improve healthcare with smarter, more scalable technology.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook: The medical transcription services market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing healthcare digitization initiatives, and the growing emphasis on accurate and timely clinical documentation. However, market players need to stay abreast of evolving regulatory requirements and invest in innovative solutions to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Comprehensive segmentation analysis to identify niche market segments and growth opportunities.

Regional outlook to understand geographical market trends and potential growth regions.

Competitive landscape assessment highlighting key players, market strategies, and recent developments.

Future growth prospects and strategic recommendations for market participants.

